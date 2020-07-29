Live updates: COVID-19 hospitalizations climb, most since late June

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Wednesday, July 29

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb, highest since late June

Minneapolis school board tables distance learning plan

Districts await Thursday decision on schools

11 a.m.

The number of people hospitalized in Minnesota with complications of COVID-19 continues to climb, according to state health officials.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) statistics for the past 24-hour reporting period say 310 people are hospitalized, 143 with complications serious enough to require treatment in the ICU. Both numbers are the highest since the last week of June.

Cases are up as well, with 681 new Minnesotans testing positive for coronavirus. The new cases are based on 13,481 tests that were processed in private and state labs. In total, 52,947 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

Nine more Minnesotans died from complications of the virus, bringing total fatalities to 1,589. Of those deaths, 1,216, or 75% of them, occurred in long-term or assisted living facilities.

MDH says 46,636 people who at one time tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered enough to no longer require isolation.

Those between the ages of 20 and 29, described by MDH as the most socially active, make up the largest number of Minnesota's COVID-19 cases with 12,569 and three deaths. People between 30 and 39 account for 9,798 cases and 12 deaths, followed by those ages 40 to 49 with 7,665 cases and 21 deaths. Minnesotans ages 80 to 89 comprise just 1,797 cases, but 536 deaths, 34% of the state's total.

Hennepin has the most cases of any county in the state, reporting 16,881 cases and 810 deaths. Ramsey County reports 6,503 cases and 257 deaths, followed by Dakota County with 3,656 cases and 102 fatalities.

Tuesday, July 28

New numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflect the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in a month.

Hospitals across the state are currently treating 294 patients for complications of the virus, the most since June 27. Of those patients, 138 have symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU, the most in that category since June 29.

MDH reports 480 new cases of coronavirus in the state, based on 9,081 tests performed in private and state labs. That brings the total number of diagnosed cases in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic to 52,281.

Four more Minnesotans died from the virus in the past day, bringing state fatalities to 1,580. Of those, 1,210, or 77% of the total deaths occurred in long-term or assisted living facilities.

Health officials say 45,987 of those who at one time tested positive for coronavirus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Those between the ages of 20 and 29 continue to make up the largest group of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota with 12,406 and three deaths. People ages 30 to 39 comprise 9,690 cases and 12 deaths, while those in the 80 to 89 age group account for just 1,793 cases but 534 of the deaths.