Live updates: MDH reports 387 new COVID-19 cases, lowest hospitalizations since July 27

Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers, trends and developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday, Sept. 8

387 new cases reported, likely impacted by holiday weekend

Walz to decide early this week on seeking to extend emergency powers

Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns

Hundreds gather at 'bikers for Trump rally' despite COVID-19 orders

New numbers released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) show just 387 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the past day, a number that is tied to the Labor Day Holiday weekend.

The new cases are based on just 7,357 tests processed in private and state labs, less than half the completed tests reported Monday. Minnesota has now had 81,608 cases of coronavirus confirmed since the onset of the pandemic.

A spokesperson for MDH confirmed that the number of tests reported are low due to many labs being closed on Labor Day, and indicated that numbers could be higher Wednesday when the holiday backlog of reports come in.

Two more people have died of COVID-19, bringing Minnesota's total fatalities to 1,862. Of those deaths 1,361, or 73% of them, happened in assisted living or long-term care facilities.

As of Tuesday 257 people are patients in Minnesota hospitals being treated for the virus, 135 of them in ICU. Tuesday's hospitalizations are the lowest reported since July 27. In total, 6,760 people have required in-patient care for COVID-19.

MDH says 74,235 people who tested positive for the virus at one time have recovered enough to no longer require isolation.

Hennepin County has seen the most coronavirus activity with 24,385 cases and 892 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 9,727 cases and 303 fatalities. Dakota County has registered 6,542 cases and 115 deaths.

Cook County in the far northeastern portion of the state has registered just six COVID-19 cases, the lowest in the state.

Those between the ages of 20 and 24 acccount for the largest number of coronavirus cases by a significant margin. That demographic has now surpassed the 11,000 mark, with 11,033 cases along with a single death. People 25-29 comprise 8.144 cases and three deaths, while cases among those 15 to 19 now sit at 7,473.

People between 85 and 89 number just 1,128 cases but account for 313 deaths, the most of any age group in the state.

Monday, Sept. 7

11 a.m.

Numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Monday show 638 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Those cases are based on results from 15,147 tests processed in private and state labs. The total number of confirmed cases in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic now sits at 81,225.

Three more state residents have died from the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period, bringing fatalities to 1,860. Of those deaths 1,361, or 73%, occurred in long-term or assisted living settings.

Currently 275 people are being treated for coronavirus in Minnesota hospitals, with 136 being cared for in the ICU. It's the seventh consecutive day that hospitalizations have been under the 300 patient mark.

MDH says 73,403 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered enough to no longer require isolation.

Those between the ages of 20 and 24 make up the largest group of COVID-19 cases by a significant margin, with 10,963 cases and one death. People 25 to 29 account for 8,126 cases and three fatalities, while those 30 to 34 years old comprise 7,447 cases and seven deaths.

The demographic between ages 85 and 89 account for 313 fatalities, the most of any age group, based on just 1,126 cases.

Hennepin County has the most COVID-19 activity with 24,299 cases and 891 deaths, while Ramsey County reports 9,699 cases and 302 fatalities. Dakota County has documented 6,503 cases and 115 deaths.