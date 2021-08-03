Live updates: Nearly 20% of Minnesotans vaccinated with at least one dose

Here is the latest on COVID-19 vaccination efforts and availability, case rates and deaths in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn — Monday, March 8

Pop-up COVID testing site to open in Carver County following outbreak involving sports, young athletes

CDC says people vaccinated with both doses can socialize with other vaccinated people with no masks

COVID-19 variants found in 15 Minnesota counties, including all seven metro counties

Strain of COVID-19 originally found in South Africa detected in Wisconsin

Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul to become Minnesota's fifth permanent community vaccination site

11 a.m.

A large number of vaccinations late last week is pushing Minnesota closer to having 20% of the total population vaccinated with at least one dose.

Numbers posted on the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) vaccination dashboard indicate that as of Saturday 1,072,260 people, or 19.3% of the state's 5.6 million residents, have received at least one immunization. Of those people, 592,134 have completed the two-shot series.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of last week were big for vaccinations, with 51,140 (Wednesday), 65,593 (Thursday) and 53,416 (Friday) people receiving vaccine.

MDH says 473 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past day, based on results from 36,485 tests (35,677 PCR, 808 antigen) processed in private and state labs. That testing volume is actually somewhat high for a Monday.

Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

Six more deaths from COVID were reported in the last day, bringing total fatalities to 6,556 since the pandemic began. Total hospitalizations are now up to 25,982, and of those patients 5,364 have shown symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU.

As of Sunday 223 people were being treated at hospitals across the state, with 46 patients in the ICU. In the Twin Cities metro bed availability is improving, with 149 non-ICU beds open for patients (4.0%).

State health officials say 476,856 people who at one time tested positive for the virus no longer require isolation.

People between the ages of 20 and 24 comprise Minnesota's largest group of coronavirus cases with 48,692 and three deaths, followed by those 25 to 29 with 43,762 cases and six deaths. The demographic that includes 85 to 89-year-olds has suffered the most fatalities, with 1,238 in 6,265 diagnosed cases.

Hennepin County has documented the most COVID activity with 101,776 cases and 1,593 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 43,406 cases and 812 deaths, Dakota County with 36,754 cases and 395 deaths, and Anoka County with 33,583 cases and 393 deaths.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota continues to report the least COVID cases with just 119 since the start of the pandemic.

10 a.m.

The state of Minnesota is announcing a new "pop-up" testing site in Carver County, in response to what health officials say is a "rapidly growing outbreak" of the B117 COVID variant.

Hosted by the Chanhassen Recreation Center, testing is available between Thursday, March 11 and Saturday, March 13, and again Thursday, March 18 through Saturday, March 20.

Appointments are encouraged but not required.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says at least 84 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to participants in both school-sponsored and club sports activities, including hockey, wrestling, basketball, alpine skiing, and other sports.

In addition, health officials have seen increases in cases in Carver County gyms and fitness centers, with many of the cases linked to the sports-related cases. MDH says the rate of growth of cases in Carver County over the past month (a 62% increase between the week beginning Jan. 27 to the week beginning Feb. 24) is extremely concerning, adding that case rates in Carver County are now approaching rates seen in October 2020. Thirty-five percent of those cases involve people under age 20.

"Testing is a key component of our strategy to protect Minnesotans from COVID-19,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm in a released statement. “The variants circulating now present added risk that we may see another surge in cases and we need everyone to do their part to prevent that from happening. When combined with social distancing, masking, avoiding crowds and staying home when sick, testing can help us slow the spread of COVID-19 while we work tirelessly to get as many Minnesotans as we can vaccinated.”

The outbreak prompted state health officials last week to call for youth athletes and parents to "double down" on efforts to prevent the spread of the virus, including weekly testing of athletes and coaches.

Here is the location and hours of the pop-up COVID testing center.

Chanhassen Recreation Center

2310 Coulter Blvd.

Chanhassen, MN 55317

Hours of operation:

Thursday, March 11, 2 – 8 p.m.

Friday, March 12, noon – 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 13, noon – 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 18, 2 – 8 p.m.

Friday, March 19, noon – 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 20, noon – 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 7

11 a.m.

One day after a big milestone, Minnesota is moving closer to having 70% of people 65 and older vaccinated.

According to the office of Gov. Tim Walz, vaccine eligibility in the state will not expand until 70% of Minnesotans ages 65 and older are vaccinated, a goal the state hopes to achieve by the end of March.

According to numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health on Sunday, 63.9% of that age group has received at least one vaccine dose.

On Saturday, the state passed the milestone of one million people with at least one vaccine dose. According to Sunday's data, that number has risen to 1,046,077 -- 18.8% of the state's total population. Of that group, a little over half (570,038) have received a completed series of vaccines.

Sunday's newly-released data is current as of March 5.

As for other COVID data, MDH reported 897 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and 4 new deaths.

MDH's COVID-19 case definition includes both antigen testing and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. Positive PCR test results are considered confirmed cases, while positive antigen test results are considered probable cases.

Sunday's new case total includes 782 confirmed cases and 115 probable cases.

The total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began is now 490,011, with 24,464 of those as antigen test results.

MDH says 4 new deaths from the virus were reported. That pushes the total number of fatalities in Minnesota to 6,550.

To date, 25,978 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic started, with 5,364 of them needing care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 476,055 people once diagnosed with the virus have passed the point where they are required to isolate.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 20-24 account for the most cases with 48,651 cases and three deaths, and ages 25-29 follow with 43,719 cases and six deaths. Those between 85 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group with 1,237 out of

6,264 diagnosed cases.

In terms of likely exposure to the coronavirus, MDH says 110,066 cases were the result of community transmission with no known contact with an infected person, and 101,425 had known contact with a person who has a confirmed case.

A total of 39,222 cases involved exposure in a congregate care setting,

8,019 were in a corrections setting, and 1,186 were in a homeless shelter. MDH data shows 19,017 were linked to an outbreak outside of congregate living or health care.

MDH says 33,788 cases were linked to travel. Health care workers or patients account for 14,890 diagnosed COVID-19 cases. The source of transmission for 162,398 cases is still unknown or missing.

MDH has prioritized testing for people in congregate care, hospitalized patients and health care workers, which may impact the scale of those numbers. However, now MDH is urging anyone who is symptomatic or even asymptomatic to be tested. Testing locations can be found online.

Hennepin County has had the most COVID activity in the state with

101,682 cases and 1,593 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with

43,388 cases and 811 deaths, Dakota County with 36,714 cases and 394 deaths, and Anoka County with 33,545 cases and 392 deaths.

Full data, including a breakdown of PCR and antigen test totals in some categories, can be found on MDH's website.

KARE 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit kare11.com/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, and kare11.com/vaccine for answers to all of your questions about vaccines. Have a question? Text it to us at 763-797-7215. And get the latest coronavirus updates sent right to your inbox every morning. Subscribe to the KARE 11 Sunrise newsletter here. Help local families in need: www.kare11.com/give11.