Live updates: MDH reports 982 new COVID cases

Here are the latest developments, case numbers and trends with COVID-19 developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, Oct. 5

White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID

President Trump may be released from hospital

Vikings reopen TCO performance center after COVID-related closure

Officials warn of increasing COVID clusters, outbreaks in workplaces

MDH urges people who attended Trump rally in Duluth to get COVID-19 test

11 a.m.

New cases of COVID-19 remain high in Minnesota, according to numbers released Monday by state health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 982 new cases were reported in the last day, based on results from 23,061 tests processed in private and state labs. That brings total coronavirus cases in Minnesota to 104,799 since the onset of the pandemic.

Three more people have died from the virus, bringing state fatalities to 2,083. Of those deaths 1,487 of them, or 71%, occurred in an assisted living or long-term care setting.

As of 11 a.m. Monday MDH was reporting 5 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, none of them requiring ICU care, but those numbers usually go up as statewide numbers are gathered from hospitals across Minnesota.

Currently 94,416 people who at one time tested positive for coronavirus have improved to the point they no longer require isolation.

The largest group of cases in Minnesota involves people between the ages of 20 and 24, with 14,112 cases and one death. Those ages 25 to 29 account for 10,291 cases and three fatalities, while ages 15 to 19 number 9,975 cases and zero deaths.

People ages 85 to 89 are included in the state's largest group of fatalities: That demographic accounts for 355 deaths in just 1,386 cases, meaning 25% of those who tested positive died from the virus.

Hennepin County reports the most COVID activity with 28,843 cases and 944 deaths, while Ramsey County has experienced 11,646 cases and 328 deaths. Dakota County has registered 8,034 cases and 130 fatalities.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota continues to report the least COVID activity with just seven cases since the pandemic came to Minnesota, and no fatalities. Kittson County has reported 14 cases.

Sunday, Oct. 4

2 p.m.

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services reported five new deaths on Sunday. That number brings the total of fatalities statewide to 1,377. The total number of fatalities is approximately 1% of those testing positive for the virus.

Health officials reported 1,865 new cases on Sunday. The total number of confirmed cases statewide is at 132,663 since the pandemic started.

Wisconsin health officials say a total of 7,646 people have been hospitalized from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, about 5.8% of the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the virus.

Of the confirmed cases in Wisconsin, 25% involve people between the ages of 20 to 29, 15% are between 30 and 39, 14% are between 50 and 59, and 13% are 40 to 49. An estimated 13% are between 10 and 19, and 9% are between 60 and 69.

As of Sunday, Milwaukee County reported the largest number of cases with 30,318 along with 545 deaths. Dane County has reported 10,452 cases and 43 deaths, and Brown County has reported 10,453 cases and 69 deaths.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 1,048 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

This brings the total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began to 103,826.

MDH says 7 Minnesotans have died of complications from the virus during the past day, bringing the total number of fatalities in the state to 2,080.

To date, 7,887 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic started, with 2,177 of them needing care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 93,148 people once diagnosed with the virus have recovered enough that they no longer need isolation.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 20-24 account for the most cases with 14,008 cases and one death, and those ages 25-29 follow with 10,192 cases and three deaths. Those between 85 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group at 355 out of

1,375 confirmed cases.

In terms of likely exposure to the coronavirus, MDH says 27,052 cases were the result of community transmission with no known contact with an infected person, and 23,847 had known contact with a person who has a confirmed case.

A total of 12,281 cases involved exposure in a congregate living setting, 1,616 were in a corrections setting, and 361 were in a homeless shelter. MDH data shows 8,653 were linked to an outbreak outside of congregate living or health care.

MDH says 9,372 cases were linked to travel. Health care workers or patients account for 3,470 of diagnosed COVID-19 cases.

MDH has prioritized testing for people in congregate care, hospitalized patients and health care workers, which may impact the scale of those numbers. However, now MDH is urging anyone who is symptomatic to be tested. Testing locations can be found online.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state at 28,645 cases with 944 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 11,573 cases and 326 deaths. Dakota County reports 7,954 cases and 130 deaths.