Live updates: COVID-19 case numbers continue slow climb

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thursday, July 16

MDH coronavirus case numbers continue slow climb

COVID-19 cases in Minnesota's ICU units are lowest in weeks

Sano joins Twins after positive COVID-19 test, quarantine

Salvation Army temporarily closes Minneapolis Family store after reported positive test

New case numbers seem to support the concerns of state health officials that Minnesotans may be letting down their guard a bit when it comes to COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reports 611 new cases of the virus in the past 24-hour reporting period, bringing the total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus to 44,347.

On Wednesday MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm noted the rising COVID-19 positivity rate, saying there is a "definite trend upward there. Not at a super accelerating rate, but still a steady progression up." MDH calculates the seven-day average test positivity rate, or percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, every day. On Wednesday it was 4.8%, up from 4.7% the day before, and up from 4.4% a week ago.

MDH says another eight Minnesotans died of complications from the virus in the last day, bringing the number of fatalities to 1,526 since the pandemic began. Of those deaths, 1,179, or 77% of them, took place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Hospitalizations remained steady, with 249 patients currently being treated for COVID-19 in Minnesota hospitals. Of those hospitalized, 103 are being cared for in the ICU, the lowest number in weeks.

Health officials say 38,290 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered sufficiently to no longer require isolation.

People ages 20 to 29 continue to make up the largest group of positive cases with 10,275 testing positive. Those between 30 and 39 account for 8,340 and 11 deaths, while people from 80 to 89 comprise just 1,682 cases but 518 of Minnesota's fatalities.

Hennepin County health officials report 14,125 cases ad 794 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 5,470 cases and 246 fatalities. Dakota County has the third-most cases with 2,912, and 99 deaths.

Wednesday, July 15

5:30 p.m.

The Salvation Army is temporarily closing its Minneapolis Family store, following a report of a positive COVID-19 test involving an employee.

In a statement, the Salvation Army said the case is not yet confirmed, but the organization will treat it as though it is a confirmed case, and take precautions for the safety of employees and patrons.

"We can confirm that the store will remain closed temporarily for quarantining & sanitizing, while we review the information on this matter," a Salvation Army spokesperson said in a statement to KARE 11.

2 p.m.

Minnesota health officials expressed concern about the state's rising COVID-19 positivity rate on Wednesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) calculates the seven-day average test positivity rate, or percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, every day. On Wednesday it was 4.8%, up from 4.7% the day before, and up from 4.4% a week ago. MDH has said previously that it will be concerning if the rate goes to 5% for more than five days in a row.

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Wednesday that there is a "definite trend upward there. Not at a super accelerating rate, but still a steady progression up."

Kris Ehresmann, MDH Infectious Disease Division Director, said that Minnesotans being placed on a list of states required to quarantine when they go into New York, New Jersey and Connecticut is a "reminder that other states are noticing our case increases as well."

Dr. Ruth Lynfield, the state epidemiologist, said that it is also a reminder that "all of us have a role to play."

"People are tired of hearing this and we know. But even if we feel like we are done with this virus, the virus is still here," Lynfield said. "We are still experiencing the pandemic and we are in fact at a worrisome point in that the numbers are going up."

Lynfield pointed out that 41 states in the U.S. are now seeing case increases.

"This really is a moment for all of us to take a step back and think what we can do to slow transmission and to slow the course of this virus," she said.

She urged people to follow public health guidance by social distancing, washing their hands, wearing a mask in public, getting tested if they develop symptoms or are exposed, self-isolating while they wait for results, and staying home when they are sick.

Lynfield said that although there are "hopeful headlines" about vaccine progress, in the best scenario it would be many months before an effective vaccine would be available. She expressed concern that more severe cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota are going to go up along with the case numbers.

“I do expect to see an increase in deaths in the coming weeks,” Lynfield said.

When asked about the possibility of bars and restaurants being ordered to close again, Malcolm said MDH is "actively reviewing it."

"We are working very closely with leaders from the hospitality sector and really stressing the importance of compliance with the guidance that we have out there about restricted capacity, no standing around in bars, social distancing requirements and the like, and we are stepping up enforcement in those areas," she said.

Malcolm also said that in addition to supply chain issues re-emerging with testing supplies, the state is looking to source more personal protective equipment (PPE) in anticipation of shortages in that area as well.

11 a.m.

New numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) show stability in hospitalizations due to COVID-19, with a slight uptick in case numbers that may be related to testing volume.

MDH says 578 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed during the past 24-hour reporting period, out of 12,452 tests that were completed. Since the pandemic began, 43,742 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Minnesota.

An additional eight people have perished from COVID-19, bringing fatalities in the state to 1,518. Of those deaths, 1,180, or 78%, have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Across Minnesota 254 people are hospitalized with complications of the virus, 106 of them being treated in the ICU. That total is up slightly from Tuesday, but ICU patients are down by one.

State health officials say 38,179 people once diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

People between the ages of 20 and 29 continue to make up the largest group of cases, with 10,097 people testing positive. Those 30 to 39 account for 8,256 cases and 11 deaths, while people ages 80 to 89 make up 516 of Minnesota's fatalities, by far the largest group.

Hennepin County has reported 13,948 cases and 793 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 5,397 positive cases and 238 deaths. Dakota County reports 2,852 cases with 97 deaths.