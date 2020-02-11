Live updates: New COVID-19 cases near 3,000 again in Minnesota

Here are the latest COVID-19 developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Monday, Nov. 2

Inmate at Stillwater Prison dies of COVID-19

Daily cases rise above 3,000 in Minnesota a second time

School districts revisit learning models as COVID spikes

Case surge beginning to reach long-term care facilities

11 a.m.

Numbers released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) show nearly 3,000 additional Minnesotans were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 in the past day.

MDH says 2,954 new cases were reported, based on 37,429 tests (both PCR and antigen) processed in private and state labs. Minnesota has now recorded 153,620 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, with 686 of those defined as probable cases diagnosed with antigen tests.

An additional nine people have died from the virus, bringing the state's total fatalities to 2,484. Of those deaths 1,734, or 70% of them, occurred in long-term care or assisted living settings.

Total hospitalizations in the state related to COVID-19 are now up to a cumulative count of 10,437, with 2,729 of those patients requiring care in the ICU. MDH reports 132,125 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered to the point they no longer need isolation.

Those between the ages of 20 and 24 make up the largest grouping of coronavirus cases by a significant margin, with 18,654 cases and one death, followed by people from 25 to 29 with 14,887 cases and three deaths. Those from 30 to 34 account for 13,555 cases and nine deaths.

The state's largest number of fatalities involves people between 85 and 89, with 438 deaths from the virus in 2,074 diagnosed cases.

Hennepin County reports the most COVID activity with 37,513 cases and 1,004 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 15,547 cases and 384 deaths. Dakota County reports 10,933 cases and 139 fatalities.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota has the least COVID activity with 25 cases and zero deaths since the pandemic began, while Lake of the Woods County reports 53 cases and one death.

Sunday, Nov. 1

2 p.m.

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services (WDHS) reported 3,493 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 228,863.

Health officials reported 59 new deaths on Sunday as the total number of fatalities statewide rose to 2,047. The total number of fatalities is approximately 0.9% of those testing positive for the virus.

Wisconsin health officials say a total of 11,497 people have been hospitalized from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, about 5% of the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the virus.

Of the confirmed cases in Wisconsin, 21% involve people between the ages of 20 to 29, 16% are between 30 and 39, 15% are between 50 and 59, and 14% are 40 to 49. An estimated 11% are between 10 and 19, and 10% are between 60 and 69.

As of Sunday, Milwaukee County reported the largest number of cases with 43,482 along with 593 deaths. Brown County has reported 16,210 cases and 103 deaths, and Dane County has reported 16,011 cases and 49 deaths.

A more detailed breakdown of cases by county can be found on the DHS website.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Sunday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has increased by 2,217 bringing the cumulative total to 150,672.

Eighteen more people died, bringing the death total to 2,475 in the state.

To date, 10,334 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic started, with 2,706 of them needing care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 129,663 people once diagnosed with the virus have recovered enough that they no longer need isolation.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 20-24 account for the most cases with 18,336 cases and one death, and ages 25-29 follow with

14,602 cases and three deaths. Those between 85 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group with 437, out of 2,034 confirmed cases.

In terms of likely exposure to the coronavirus, MDH says 37,567 cases were the result of community transmission with no known contact with an infected person, and 32,908 had known contact with a person who has a confirmed case.

A total of 15,783 cases involved exposure in a congregate living setting, 3,086 were in a corrections setting, and 408 were in a homeless shelter. MDH data shows 11,664 were linked to an outbreak outside of congregate living or health care.

MDH says 13,568 cases were linked to travel. Health care workers or patients account for 4,829 of diagnosed COVID-19 cases. The source of transmission for 30,859 cases is still unknown or missing.

MDH has prioritized testing for people in congregate care, hospitalized patients and health care workers, which may impact the scale of those numbers. However, now MDH is urging anyone who is symptomatic to be tested. Testing locations can be found online.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state at 36,827 cases with 1,002 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 15,200 cases and 383 deaths. Dakota County reports 10,693 cases and 139 deaths.