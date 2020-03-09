Live updates: COVID-19 rates remain low enough for in-person learning in most Minnesota counties

The lowest restrictions are in greater Minnesota, with all metro counties falling under some form of hybrid in-person and distance learning guidance.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thursday, Sept. 3

47 Minnesota counties fall under in-person learning guidance

MDH says new cases reported Thursday top 1,000, including a backlog of previous cases

Gov. to address COVID-19 dangers, group spread with Labor Day holiday approaching

50 cases and one death linked to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally



HealthPartners seeks 1,500 volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial

12:30 p.m.

Weekly data released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows 47 of Minnesota's 87 counties have COVID-19 case rates low enough for full in-person education under the state's learning model guidance for the school year. All of those counties are in greater Minnesota.

The current data is based on 14-day case rates per 10,000 people by date of specimen collection, from August 9 to 22.

Two counties (Le Sueur and Waseca) had case rates increase high enough to move into the state's second-highest recommended education restriction tier, which calls for hybrid learning for elementary students and distance learning for secondary students. McLeod County also remains in that category, after rising to that guidance level for the first time last week.

State officials have emphasized that this case data alone does not automatically determine the learning plan for a particular county or school district, but is meant to be used in guidance as the first step in each district's decision-making process.

According to the state's Safe Learning Plan, the county case data leads to five recommended learning models:

0-9 cases per 10,000 : In-person learning for all students

: In-person learning for all students 10-19 cases per 10,000 : In-person learning for elementary students, hybrid learning for secondary students

: In-person learning for elementary students, hybrid learning for secondary students 20-29 cases per 10,000 : Hybrid learning for all students

: Hybrid learning for all students 30-49 cases per 10,000 : Hybrid learning for elementary students, distance learning for secondary students

: Hybrid learning for elementary students, distance learning for secondary students 50 or more cases per 10,000: Distance learning for all students

No counties currently have COVID-19 case rates serious enough to fall under the guidance for full distance learning.

Hennepin and Ramsey counties currently fall under the state's recommendations for hybrid learning in secondary schools, but in-person learning in elementary schools.

11 a.m.

More than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state over the past day, according to numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

State health officials say the 1,047 new cases are based on results from 13,926 tests processed by private and state labs, and include 264 positive tests added from a backlog. Still, that means 783 new cases diagnosed in the past 24-hour reporting period, and although MDH spokesman Dough Schultz notes that numbers do fluctuate some day to day, he says the department is seeing an overall increasing trend in cases, It's something MDH is watching "very closely."

Seven more Minnesotans have perished from the virus, bringing fatalities in the state to 1,837. Of those deaths 1,348, or 73%, have occurred in long-term or assisted living settings.

Currently 272 people are being treated for coronavirus in hospitals across the state, 138 of them in ICU. Those numbers continue a slow downturn in the number of patients needing to be hospitalized for COVID-19.

MDH says 70,175 people who tested positive for the virus at one time have improved to the point they no longer require isolation.

Those between the ages of 20 and 24 remain Minnesota's largest group of COVID-19 cases with 10,424 and one death. The next largest demographic is people 25 to 29 with 7,845 cases and three deaths, followed by those 30 to 34 with 7,228 and seven deaths.

People ages 85 to 89 make up the largest group of fatalities with 309, out of just 1,102 diagnosed cases.

Hennepin County has the most reported coronavirus activity with 23,569 cases and 885 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 9,396 cases and 299 confirmed deaths. Dakota County reports 6,219 cases and 113 deaths.

Cook County has the fewest confirmed cases with just six since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

2 p.m.

There were 16,000 tests in a backlog, which came through Wednesday, MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. Malcolm said tests from the backlog being reported today go back "many months,"

There are 50 cases associated with Sturgis and there was one death. There are situations of secondary spread who got infected by the people who attended Sturgis.

The rumor that children who test positive are being taken from their parents by Child Protective Services is false, MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said. Ehresmann urges people to get their information from reliable sources.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

11 a.m.

Statistics shared by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Wednesday show 761 new cases of COVID-19 across the state.

Those new cases are based on 27,487 tests processed in private and state labs. While that number seems quite high, MDH spokesperson Andrea Ahneman confirms that the total includes a backlog of nearly 17,000 tests, about 13,500 of them from Valley Medical. The backlogged tests and some that will be reported in the next few days are from Aug. 10 and earlier.

Ahneman says the other roughly 3,500 backlogged tests added today were from multiple labs, and were due to regular processes for getting labs on board with the MDH system, not a failure to report.

As of Wednesday 77,085 Minnesotans have tested positive for coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.