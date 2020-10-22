Live updates: MDH reports 1,574 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths

Here are the latest COVID-19 developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thursday, Oct. 22



MDH reported 35 deaths Wednesday, matching single-day high

42% increase in Minnesotans getting flu shots at this point in season



While vaccines are not yet available, MDH is working on a distribution plan

Officials worry 'COVID fatigue' playing into spike in cases

11 a.m.

Minnesota health officials are reporting another day of over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, a trend that continues to cause worry with state policy makers.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 1,574 people tested positive over the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 128,152 since the pandemic began. That number is confirmed through a combination of PCR and Antigen tests.

An additional 20 people have died of coronavirus, bringing state fatalities to 2,301. Of those deaths 1,621, or 70% have occurred in long-term or assisted living settings.

MDH says 113,976 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Hospitalizations across the state now total 9,226 since COVID-19 arrived in Minnesota, with 2,485 of those patients needing care in the ICU.

Those between the ages of 20 and 24 account for Minnesota's largest group of COVID cases with 16,285 and one fatality. People from 25 to 29 make up 12,451 cases and three fatalities, while the age group from 15 to 19 makes up 11,641 cases and zero deaths.

MDH says people between 85 and 89 account for the largest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single age group, with 399 in just 1,734 confirmed cases.

Hennepin County has the most COVID activity, reporting 33,024 confirmed cases and 980 deaths. Ramsey County has 13,609 confirmed cases and 355 deaths, while Dakota County reports 9,467 cases, 136 of them fatal.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota has the least COVID activity with 11 cases and zero deaths, while Kittson County in far northwest Minnesota reports just 37 cases.

Wednesday, Oct. 21



2 p.m.

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said she is sad to report that 35 Minnesotans have died of COVID in the last 24 hours, tying the state's previous single-day high set on May 28.

Malcolm said we need to brace ourselves for more cases and deaths unless we do something to change the current trajectory of the pandemic.

There are reports that Wisconsin hospitals are near-capacity and that they are now the fourth state in terms of coronavirus infection numbers, Malcolm said.

Malcolm said that while Minnesota is not in the situation that Wisconsin is currently facing that we may head that way in the current case growth trajectories.

Malcolm urged Minnesotans to take on "minor inconveniences" that prevent the loss of life and keep others healthy.

MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said there are vaccines that are in the late stages of clinical trials but that MDH do not yet know when they will be available.

Ehresmann said that despite not knowing when the vaccine will be available, the health sector is planning vaccine distribution methods for the state. Vaccine availability and volumes will vary as they are released, Ehresmann said.

Vaccines are expected to be provided at no charge for Minnesotans but that people who are at higher risk and health care workers are likely to be prioritized at first, Ehresmann said.

More people will get access to the vaccine as the distribution plan rolls out.

Flu season reporting is starting Thursday. Officials ask Minnesotans to get their flu shots in order to help lessen the pressure on hospitals.

There is a 42% increase in Minnesotans getting a flu vaccine at this point in the season as compared to last year, Malcolm said.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is reporting 35 new deaths from COVID-19, matching the state's previous single-day high recorded on May 28.

Those deaths bring the total of fatalities to 2,281 since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Of those deaths 1,608, or 70% of them, have occurred in long-term care and assisted living settings. MDH statistics say 25 of the 35 deaths reported Wednesday were in those settings.

State health officials say there are 1,082 newly confirmed cases in the state, continuing a slight downward trend. Those cases are based on the results of 15,963 PCR and Antigen tests processed in private and state labs.

Minnesota has now recorded 126,591 total cases of COVID-19.

The number of patients hospitalized since the pandemic hit Minnesota now stands at 9,147, with 2,473 of those requiring treatment in the ICU. MDH says 113,158 people once diagnosed with the virus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Those between the ages of 20 and 24 remain the largest grouping of cases with 16,158 and one death, while people from 25 to 29 account for 12,294 cases and three deaths. The demographic from 15 to 19 comprises 11,548 cases, with no fatalities.

MDH says people between 85 and 89 account for the largest number of COVID-19 deaths, with 395 in just 1,710 confirmed cases.

Hennepin County has the most COVID activity in the state, with 32,678 cases and 974 deaths, while Ramsey County reports 13,436 cases and 352 fatalities. Dakota County has recorded 9,367 cases and 136 deaths.

On the other end of the spectrum, Cook County in northeastern Minnesota has the least COVID activity with 11 cases and no deaths, while Kittson County reports 33 cases.