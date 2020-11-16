Live updates: MDH marks 3rd straight day of 7,000-plus COVID cases

Here are the latest case numbers and trends in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, Nov. 16

Minnesota reports 3rd straight day of 7,000-plus cases

62 of 87 counties now under distance learning recommendations

Second death reported in a person between ages 20-24

Eleven new COVID-19 testing sites to open across Minnesota; mail order testing program now available statewide

The surge in new COVID-19 cases continues across Minnesota, with state health officials reporting the third day in a row over the 7,000 mark.

Numbers released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) show 7,444 people were diagnosed with coronavirus over the last 24 hours, after the department reported 7,559 on Sunday and a single-day high of 8,703 on Saturday. In total, 231,018 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across Minnesota since the pandemic began.

While case numbers are spiking, testing volume is also high. The new cases are based on the results of 51,207 tests processed in private and state labs (49,204 PCR tests, which are confirmed positive, and 2,003 Antigen tests, which are probable positives).

Governor Tim Walz and front line workers will speak to Minnesotans Monday at 2 p.m., urging them to follow recommended protocols and take pressure off hospitals and health care professionals who are swamped with patients. KARE 11 will carry the press conference live on kare11.com and YouTube.

Another 12 Minnesotans died from the virus in the past day, bringing the total of fatalities to 2,917. Of those deaths 2,003, or 69% of them, are linked to long-term care or assisted living settings.

Total hospitalizations have climbed to 13,251 since the pandemic hit Minnesota, with 3,203 of those patients requiring care in the ICU. On Monday MDH reported that 1,558 hospital beds were in use by COVID-19 patients, a new single-day high. Of those beds, 324 of them are in intensive care.

MDH says 179,614 people who once tested positive for coronavirus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

People ages 20 to 24 make up the largest grouping of COVID cases with 26,743 and two deaths, followed by those 25 to 29 with 22,012 cases and three deaths. Those between 30 and 34 account for 19,930 and nine fatalities.

The largest group of deaths involves Minnesotans between 85 and 89, with 534 deaths in just 2,893 cases.

Hennepin County health officials report the most COVID activity with 51,712 cases and 1,050 fatalities, followed by Ramsey County with 21,659 cases and 433 deaths. Anoka County reports 16,571 cases and 190 deaths.

Cook County in the northeastern part of the state continues to report the least amount of COVID activity with 44 cases and zero fatalities, followed by Lake of the Woods County with 76 cases and one death.





Sunday, Nov. 15

2 p.m.

The Wisconsin's Department of Health Services (WDHS) reported 6,058 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 312,369.

Health officials reported 12 more deaths Sunday as the total number of fatalities statewide climbs to 2,637. The total number of fatalities is approximately 0.8% of those testing positive for the virus.

Due to high case numbers, Gov. Tony Evers issued an emergency order mandating indoor face coverings that began at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. On Tuesday, Sept. 22, Evers extended the mask mandate until Nov. 21.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6 Gov. Evers' administration issued a new order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings to 25% of capacity, to stem the spread of COVID-19. That order was struck down on Oct. 13 by a judge in Sawyer County. The order was reinstated on Oct. 19 by a Barron County judge, but on Oct. 23, a Wisconsin appeals court put a hold on the order.

Wisconsin health officials say a total of 14,381 people have been hospitalized from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, about 4.6% of the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the virus.

Of the confirmed cases in Wisconsin, 21% involve people between the ages of 20 to 29, 16% are between 30 and 39, 15% are between 50 and 59, and 14% are 40 to 49. An estimated 11% are between 10 and 19, and another 11% are between 60 and 69.

As of Sunday, Milwaukee County reported the largest number of confirmed cases with 55,918, along with 643 deaths. Dane County has reported 21,720 confirmed cases and 61 deaths, and Brown County has 19,843 cases and 121 deaths.

A more detailed breakdown of cases by county can be found on the DHS website.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 7,559 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, along with 31 new deaths.

MDH's COVID-19 case definition was recently updated to include antigen testing. Previously, cases were only reported through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. Positive PCR test results are considered confirmed cases, while positive antigen test results are considered probable cases.

MDH will combine these totals for its death, hospitalization and demographic reporting. The department will report the numbers separately for some other areas, like newly reported cases and total cases by county of residence.

Sunday's new case total includes 7,383 confirmed cases and 176 probable cases.

The total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began is now 223,581 and 2,621 of them were antigen test results.

MDH says 31 new deaths from the virus were reported in the past day. This pushes the total number of fatalities in Minnesota to 2,905.

To date, 13,074 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic started, with 3,176 of them needing care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 172,873 people once diagnosed with the virus have recovered enough that they no longer need isolation.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 20-24 account for the most cases with 26,058 cases and two deaths, and ages 25-29 follow with

21,368 cases and three deaths. Those between 85 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group with 533, out of 2,814 cases.

In terms of likely exposure to the coronavirus, MDH says 45,566 cases were the result of community transmission with no known contact with an infected person, and 40,227 had known contact with a person who has a confirmed case.

A total of 19,196 cases involved exposure in a congregate living setting, 4,297 were in a corrections setting, and 470 were in a homeless shelter. MDH data shows 11,851 were linked to an outbreak outside of congregate living or health care.

MDH says 16,071 cases were linked to travel. Health care workers or patients account for 6,132 of diagnosed COVID-19 cases. The source of transmission for 79,771 cases is still unknown or missing.

MDH has prioritized testing for people in congregate care, hospitalized patients and health care workers, which may impact the scale of those numbers. However, now MDH is urging anyone who is symptomatic or even asymptomatic to be tested. Testing locations can be found online.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state at 49,955 confirmed cases with 1,044 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 20,788 cases and 430 deaths. Anoka County reports 15,460 cases and 189 deaths.