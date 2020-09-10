Live updates: MDH reports 1,401 new cases, 14 deaths

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, Oct. 9

MDH reports more than 1,400 new cases for third time in two weeks

No-barrier testing locations announced for week of Oct. 12



Caution urged if voting in person this year

COVID-only Bethesda Hospital to convert to housing space

Wisconsin breaks single-day COVID case record, exceeds 3,000 new positives

New cases of COVID-19 continue to trend in a concerning direction in Minnesota, based on numbers released Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

Reports over the past 24 hours confirm 1,401 new cases of coronavirus, the third time in recent weeks single-day case numbers have topped 1,400. On September 26 MDH recorded 1,478 cases, and on October 3 the department reported 1,434. Friday's case numbers are based on a relatively heavy volume of 32,487 tests processed in private and state labs.

An additional 14 people have perished from the virus, bring Minnesota's total fatalities to 2,121 since the onset of the pandemic. Of those deaths 1,513, or 71% of them, occurred in long-term or assisted living settings.

Total hospitalizations from COVID-19 are now at 8,251, with 2,267 of them requiring care in the ICU. That means an additional 64 people were hospitalized with complication of the virus in the past day.

MDH says 97,715 people who at one time tested positive for coronavirus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Those between the ages of 20 and 24 make up Minnesota's largest grouping of COVID cases with 14,578 and one fatality, while people from 25 to 29 account for 10,664 and three deaths. People from 15 to 19 comprise 10,316 cases but zero fatalities.

Of Minnesota's deaths, the largest number comes from the group ages 85 to 89. MDH stats say 362 people from that demographic have died, out of just 1,450 cases diagnosed.

Hennepin County has the most COVID activity in the state with 29,661 cases and 951 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 12,027 cases and 333 fatalities. Dakota County reports 8,295 cases and 130 deaths.

Cook County in northeast Minnesota has the least COVID activity with eight cases and zero deaths, while Kittson County County reports 15 cases.

Thursday, Oct, 8

12 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) on Thursday added four more schools to its list of school buildings with five or more confirmed COVID cases:

Horizon Middle School, Moorhead

Grand Rapids Senior High, Grand Rapids

Roosevelt Elementary, Willmar

Rocori Senior High, Cold Spring

Those schools are in addition to the 7 buildings listed last week:

Brainerd Senior High School, Brainerd

Albert Lea Senior High School, Albert Lea

Isanti Middle School, Isanti

Fairmont Jr./Sr. High School, Fairmont

Martin Luther High School, Northrop

St. Paul Lutheran School , Fairmont

Hinckley Elementary, Hinckley

MDH said it will remove schools from the list once no new cases have been reported for 28 days. Health officials have also emphasized that even though a school is on the list, it doesn't mean the COVID cases originated there, or that the schools have ongoing transmission.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 1,276 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 8 newly reported deaths.

That brings Minnesota's death toll to 2,107 since the pandemic began.

A total of 8,187 people have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, and 2,245 of those patients had cases severe enough to be treated in the ICU.

People ages 20-24 still represent the age group with the highest number of cases with 14,424, and one of the lowest death counts at one.

Teens 15-19 make up 10,207 positive tests, just below people 25-29 years old at 10, 543.

People in their 80s account for the highest number of deaths, with 699 fatalities out of just 3,134 cases.

10 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health is continuing its 4-week push of free, no-barrier COVID-19 testing across the state. On Thursday, it announced the test site locations for the week of Oct. 12. They are:

Anoka

Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15

12 to 7 p.m.

Anoka Armory

408 East Main Street

Anoka, MN

Anoka Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Faribault

Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15

12 to 6 p.m.

Faribault Armory

3000 West Airport Road

Faribault, MN

Faribault Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Luverne

Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15

12 to 6 p.m.

Grand Prairie Events

105 S Estey Street

Luverne, MN 56156

Luverne Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Alexandria

Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15

12 to 6 p.m.

Former Kmart Building

2310 Hwy 29 S

Alexandria, MN 56308

Alexandria Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Aitkin

Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15

12 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 to 3 p.m. on Thursday

The Journey North Community Church

810 2nd St NW

Aitkin, MN 56341

Aitkin Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

St. Cloud

Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15

12 to 6 p.m.

St. Cloud Rivers Edge Convention Center

10 4th Avenue South

St. Cloud, MN 56301

St Cloud Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment