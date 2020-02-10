Live updates: MDH reports 1,184 COVID cases, 10 deaths

Here are the latest developments, case numbers and trends with COVID-19 developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, Oct. 2



President Trump, First Lady test positive for coronavirus

Vikings reopen TCO performance center after COVID-related closure

Officials warn of increasing COVID clusters, outbreaks in workplaces

Vikings suspend in-person activities after Titans report outbreak

High school football, volleyball seasons kick off this week

Officials urge anyone attending political rallies to follow public health guidance ahead of Trump event in Duluth

A new day brings another single-day surge of more than 1,000 additional COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, according to numbers released Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

State health officials say 1,184 new cases were confirmed in the last day, based on results from 32,077 tests processed in private and state labs. That is the highest single-day testing volume, excluding days when backlog numbers are reported.

MDH says an additional 10 lives have been lost to the coronavirus, pushing Minnesota fatalities to 2,059. Of those deaths 1,472, or 71% of them, occurred in long-term or assisted living settings.

As of Friday 7,793 people have been, or are being treated in Minnesota hospitals since the onset of the pandemic, with 2,156 of them showing symptoms serious enough to require care in the ICU.

Those between the ages of 20 and 24 continue to account for the largest number of Minnesota's COVID cases with 13,755 and one fatality. People between 25 and 29 make up 9,968 cases and three deaths, while 15 to 19-year-olds comprise 9,639 cases and zero deaths.

Minnesotans ages 85 to 89 are the largest grouping of coronavirus deaths, with 353 in just 1,352 cases. That means 26% of people from that demographic who test positive for COVID die of the virus.

Hennepin County has the most coronavirus activity in the state with 28,158 cases and 940 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 11,340 cases and 326 deaths. Dakota County reports 7,841 cases and 127 fatalities.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota has the least COVID activity with just seven confirmed cases with no deaths, followed by Kittson County with 12 cases.

Thursday, Oct. 1

11 a.m.

Minnesota has pushed past a dubious milestone, surpassing 100,000 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 1,066 new cases of the virus were reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases in the state to 100,200. Those positives were culled from 25,108 tests processed in private and state labs.

Another 13 people have died from coronavirus, increasing Minnesota's total fatalities to 2,049. Of those deaths 1,465, or 71%, have occurred in assisted living or long-term care facilities.

Two more people were admitted to hospitals to be treated for COVID-19 in the past day, both with symptoms serious enough to require care in the ICU. As of Thursday 7,758 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the virus.

Those between the ages of 20 and 24 continue to make up the state's largest group of cases by a significant margin with 13,627 positives and one death. People between 25 and 29 account for 9,862 cases and three fatalities, while 15 to 19-year-olds make up 9,515 cases. No one from that demographic has died from coronavirus.

People from 85 to 89 account for the largest number of Minnesota's COVID fatalities, with 350 in just 1,340 cases. That means 26% of those diagnosed from that age group have died from the virus.

Hennepin County has more COVID activity than any other county in the state, reporting 27,873 cases and 937 fatalities. Ramsey County reports 11,278 cases and 326 deaths, while Dakota County has registered 7,771 cases and 127 fatalities.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota has the least amount of COVID activity, reporting just seven cases and no deaths since the onset of the pandemic. Kittson County reports just 12 cases.

10:30 a.m.

The Minnesota Vikings have reopened TCO Performance Center after the morning's COVID testing revealed no positives among players and team staff.

An outbreak of the virus in the Tennessee Titans organization caused the club to shut down in-person activities for the beginning of the week, and close the team's headquarters for intense cleaning. The Titans were in town Sunday for a game at U.S. Bank stadium, and immediately afterwards 8 members of the organization tested positive for COVID.

That number grew to at least 10 Thursday, when tests revealed two more people in the Titans organization had contracted the virus. The NFL responded by indefinitely postponing Tennessee's game with Pittsburgh, which had already been pushed back from Sunday to Monday or Tuesday.

This morning the #Vikings received zero positive results from all PCR and POC tests conducted on players, coaches and football operations staff. As a result, TCO Performance Center has opened for team activities. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 1, 2020