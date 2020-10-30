Live updates: New Minnesota COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time ever

Here are the latest COVID-19 developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, Oct. 30

Daily cases rise above 3,000 in Minnesota for the first time

School districts revisit learning models as COVID spikes

Hospitalizations rise to 685 in Minnesota, a 'high-water mark'

Case surge beginning to reach long-term care facilities

MDH encourages low-risk activities for Halloween

11 a.m.

Numbers released Friday confirm that Minnesota has again set a new high-water mark for cases of COVID-19, this one exceeding the 3,000 mark for the first time.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 3,165 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the state total to 145,465 since the onset of the pandemic. The new cases were confirmed by a total of 33,910 tests (both PCR and antigen) processed in private and state labs.

Friday's case total marks the fifth consecutive day Minnesota's new cases have exceeded the 2,000 mark, and MDH commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Thursday she expects numbers to keep going up.

“The way things are going I’m sorry to say that I don’t think that record’s going to hold for very long,” Malcolm said. “It appears that 2,000 or more is becoming our new norm and I think we need to brace ourselves for greater totals yet to come.”

An additional 18 people have died from the coronavirus, bringing total fatalities in the state to 2,437. Of those deaths 1,701, or 70%, occurred in assisted living or long-term care settings.

Total hospitalizations have pushed past the 10,000 milestone, with 10,119 being treated on an in-patient basis since the pandemic started. MDH says 2,665 of those patients required care in the ICU. State health officials say 125,052 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Minnesota's largest grouping of cases involves people ages 20 to 24. Of that group 17,861 have tested positive and one has died. Those 25 to 29 account for 14,124 cases and three deaths, while people 30 to 34 comprise 12,813 cases and nine fatalities.

The largest number of deaths involves Minnesotans 85 to 89, with 430 fatalities in 1,963 cases.

Hennepin County reports the most COVID activity with 36,126 cases and 997 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 14,966 cases and 377 deaths. Dakota County has registered 10,420 cases and 139 fatalities.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota is on the other end of the spectrum, with just 20 COVID cases since the pandemic began in the state. Lake of the Woods County reports 47 total cases.

2 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) held a regular briefing call on Thursday, shortly after reporting a record-high number of COVID-19 cases in a single day.

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the 2,872 new cases confirmed in the past day is on a testing volume of just under 27,800 tests.

“Obviously this new case total eclipses the record that we just set last week,” Malcolm said.

It’s also the fourth day of over 2,000 cases this month.

The current number of hospitalizations sits at 685 in Minnesota, a "high-water mark" for the state thus far in the pandemic.

The seven-day test positivity rate is now 6.8%, and Malcolm said because of the lag time, that number will certainly increase in the coming days.

"We do know that some of those indicators are heading still further up in the coming week," Malcolm said. "We've done some various looks at what different levels of case growth translate to in terms of later hospitalization and mortality. ... That's part of why we are urging so strenuously that as a community we need to do everything we can to stabilize these numbers and drive them down from here."

The commissioner pointed out that the growth in cases is driven by small decisions that Minnesotans make every day.

“These small everyday gatherings and activities are leading to infections that are then spreading,” Malcolm said.

MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said the high case rates are putting “tremendous pressure” on long-term care facilities in Minnesota. She said there were 186 new cases in those facilities on Tuesday alone.

“This shows that even with the good work that’s taken place, even with the flood walls we’ve put up, if the waters rise high enough, we’ll still have big problems,” Ehresmann said.

Ehresmann called attention to the fact that those decisions made by everyday Minnesotans are affecting the safety of the state’s health care workers, and their ability to stay healthy to treat COVID patients.

“Chances are that it’s far less than six degree of separation between the people that you know, and someone who’s working in a health care setting,” Ehresmann said.

11 a.m.

Numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflect a new single-day high in cases of COVID-19 across the state.

MDH reports an additional 2,872 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's total to 142,311 since the start of the pandemic. Those new cases are based on 27,769 tests (PCR and antigen combined) processed in private and state labs.

Single-day case numbers have topped 2,000 in Minnesota just three other times, all of them in October.

An additional 32 people died from the coronavirus in the past day, bringing Minnesota's fatalities to 2,419. Of those deaths 1,689, or 70% of them, occurred in long-term care or assisted living settings.

MDH records indicate there have been only two days with more than 30 deaths reported since June, Thursday and Oct. 21. The spikes in both deaths and cases reflect the concern voiced recently by state health officials and the governor that Minnesota is trending in a very dangerous direction with COVID-19.

Total hospitalizations for the virus have reached 9,991, with 2,642 of those patients requiring care in the ICU. MDH reports that 124,379 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered to the point that they no longer require isolation.

People between 20 and 24 now account for 17,575 cases, the most of any age group by a significant margin. Those from 25 to 29 number 13,827 cases with three deaths, and 30 to 34-year-olds comprise 12,564 cases with nine fatalities.

The largest number of deaths, 427 of them from just 1,916 confirmed cases, involves patients between the ages of 85 and 89.

Hennepin County has the most COVID activity with 35,484 cases and 995 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 14,726 cases and 372 fatalities. Dakota County reports 10,271 cases and 139 deaths.

Cook County in northeast Minnesota has the least COVID activity with 19 cases since the pandemic started, followed by Lake of the Woods County with 44 cases.