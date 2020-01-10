Live updates: Minnesota COVID cases surpass 100,000

Here are the latest developments, case numbers and trends with COVID-19 developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thursday, Oct. 1



Vikings reopen TCO performance center after COVID-related closure

Officials warn of increasing COVID clusters, outbreaks in workplaces

Vikings suspend in-person activities after Titans report outbreak

High school football, volleyball seasons kick off this week

Officials urge anyone attending political rallies to follow public health guidance ahead of Trump event in Duluth

11 a.m.

Minnesota has pushed past a dubious milestone, surpassing 100,000 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 1,066 new cases of the virus were reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases in the state to 100,200. Those positives were culled from 25,108 tests processed in private and state labs.

Another 13 people have died from coronavirus, increasing Minnesota's total fatalities to 2,049. Of those deaths 1,465, or 71%, have occurred in assisted living or long-term care facilities.

Two more people were admitted to hospitals to be treated for COVID-19 in the past day, both with symptoms serious enough to require care in the ICU. As of Thursday 7,758 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the virus.

Those between the ages of 20 and 24 continue to make up the state's largest group of cases by a significant margin with 13,627 positives and one death. People between 25 and 29 account for 9,862 cases and three fatalities, while 15 to 19-year-olds make up 9,515 cases. No one from that demographic has died from coronavirus.

People from 85 to 89 account for the largest number of Minnesota's COVID fatalities, with 350 in just 1,340 cases. That means 26% of those diagnosed from that age group have died from the virus.

Hennepin County has more COVID activity than any other county in the state, reporting 27,873 cases and 937 fatalities. Ramsey County reports 11,278 cases and 326 deaths, while Dakota County has registered 7,771 cases and 127 fatalities.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota has the least amount of COVID activity, reporting just seven cases and no deaths since the onset of the pandemic. Kittson County reports just 12 cases.

10:30 a.m.

The Minnesota Vikings have reopened TCO Performance Center after the morning's COVID testing revealed no positives among players and team staff.

An outbreak of the virus in the Tennessee Titans organization caused the club to shut down in-person activities for the beginning of the week, and close the team's headquarters for intense cleaning. The Titans were in town Sunday for a game at U.S. Bank stadium, and immediately afterwards 8 members of the organization tested positive for COVID.

That number grew to at least 10 Thursday, when tests revealed two more people in the Titans organization had contracted the virus. The NFL responded by indefinitely postponing Tennessee's game with Pittsburgh, which had already been pushed back from Sunday to Monday or Tuesday.

This morning the #Vikings received zero positive results from all PCR and POC tests conducted on players, coaches and football operations staff. As a result, TCO Performance Center has opened for team activities. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 1, 2020

Wednesday, Sept. 30

2 p.m.

MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann encourages Minnesotans to go get their flu shots in order to help reduce the burden on hospitals this fall and winter.

There are free and low-cost vaccines for those who are not insured.

"Getting your flu vaccine protects you and the people around you," Ehresmann said.

There has been an increase in COVID-19 activity following the start of the school year and the uptick of community transmission that rippled through the summer, Ehresmann said.

There has also been an increase in the number of cases associated in children due to in-school settings and athletics but Ehresmann said the biggest increase has been in people in their 20s.

11 a.m.

New numbers released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflect the most single-day COVID-19 deaths in six weeks.

Sixteen Minnesotans died of coronavirus in the last 24 hour reporting period, the most since 17 deaths were reported August 19. Total fatalities attributed to the virus in Minnesota have now reached 2,036. Of those deaths 1,458, or 72% of them, occurred in long-term care or assisted living settings.

MDH says 689 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state's number of confirmed cases to 99,134 since the onset of the pandemic. Of those cases, 89,392 people have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

An additional six people have been admitted to Minnesota hospitals to get treatment for coronavirus, two of them with symptoms serious enough to require care in the ICU.

People between 20 and 24 continue to account for the largest number of Minnesota's COVID cases by a considerable margin with 13,514 and one death, followed by those between 25 and 29 with 9,760 and three fatalities. Young people between 15 and 19 comprise 9,420 of the cases with no fatalities.

Hennepin County reports the most coronavirus activity, with 27,728 cases and 936 fatalities, followed by Ramsey County with 11,209 case and 325 deaths. Dakota County officials have registered 7,724 cases and 127 fatalities.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota has the least COVID activity with 7 cases and no deaths, followed by Kittson County with just 12 confirmed cases.