Live updates: MDH reports under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, single-digit deaths

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, Jan. 11

Bars and restaurants open indoor dining at 50% capacity

5 cases of new COVID-19 strain confirmed in MN

MDH technical issue leads to artificially lower case numbers

Health officials report 'bump' in COVID cases after holidays

Minnesota still on target to finish Phase 1a by end of January

The latest COVID-19 data reported Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows the lowest case numbers, deaths and testing volumes in recent memory, partially due to a technical glitch.

MDH says 980 cases of coronavirus were recorded in the past day, based on results from 15,980 cases (14,993 PCR, 987 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

The state has reported a total of 437,552 positive tests (16,836 from antigen tests) since the pandemic began.

Four more Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, bringing total fatalities to 5,711. It is the first single-digit death total since Nov. 2, when 9 people perished from the virus.

MDH spokesman Doug Schultz explains that a delay in loading a file with tests from Sunday resulted in those results not making it into Monday's report, creating numbers that are artificially low. Schultz says there were 558 positive test results from the file that will be included in Tuesday's report, making tomorrow's case numbers artificially high.

Schultz adds that it's important to know that "the 558 positive tests in that file represent both new COVID cases and repeat tests on known cases, so the number of new cases represented by that file (to be reported Tuesday) will ultimately be less than 558."

Vaccinations given to vulnerable groups, front line workers and first responders now sit at 147,645.

The number of patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 continues on a steady decline. As of Sunday 686 beds were being used to treat coronavirus patients, with 141 of them in the ICU. Availability of beds in Twin Cities metro hospitals is steady, with 3.9% of non-ICU beds open (142), and ICU beds have an availability rate of 9.4% (65).

Total hospitalizations for COVID-19 now sit at 22,815, with 4,783 of those patients needing ICU care.

MDH says 417,005 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Young adults continue to make up the largest grouping of COVID cases: Those 20 to 24 account for 44,195 cases and three deaths, while 25 to 29-year-olds number 39,474 cases and six deaths. People 85 to 89 comprise the largest group of fatalities from the virus with 1,075 in 5,774 diagnosed cases.

Hennepin County has recorded the most COVID activity in the state with 91,060 cases and 1,447 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 39,054 cases and 722 deaths, Dakota County with 32,250 cases and 309 deaths, and Anoka County with 30,430 cases and 347 fatalities.

Cook County has the least COVID activity with 111 cases and zero deaths.

Sunday, Jan. 10

2 p.m.

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services (WDHS) reported 1,832 new cases Sunday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 506,890.

Health officials reported two new deaths on Sunday as the total number of fatalities rose to 5,157.

Wisconsin health officials say a total of 22,378 people have been hospitalized from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, about 4.4% of the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the virus.

Of the confirmed cases in Wisconsin, 19% involve people between the ages of 20 to 29, 16% are between 30 and 39, 15% are between 50 and 59, and 14% are 40 to 49. An estimated 11% are between 10 and 19, and another 11% are between 60 and 69.

As of Sunday, Milwaukee County reported the largest number of confirmed cases with 88,939, along with 995 deaths. Waukesha County has reported 36,362 confirmed cases and 373 deaths, Dane County has reported 35,391 confirmed cases and 211 deaths, and Brown County has reported 27,535 cases and 168 deaths.

11 a.m.

COVID-19 deaths have remained fairly steady over the past few days, while vaccination numbers rise.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,165 new COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths Sunday.

Sunday's deaths bring Minnesota's total to 5,707 since the pandemic started. Of those deaths 3,653, or 64% of them, are linked to people in long-term care or assisted living settings.

The 2,165 newly reported cases bring Minnesota's total to 436,572. Sunday's new cases are based on results from 40,189 tests (34,515 PCR and 5,674 antigen). Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

MDH updates its hospital capacity data on weekdays. As of Thursday, 759 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds across the state, with 130 of them being treated in ICU beds. Occupancy rates in hospitals across the Twin Cities metro appear steady, with just 3.6% (133) of non-ICU beds open, and 7.1% (49) of ICU beds available. In total, 22,763 people have been hospitalized in Minnesota since the onset of the pandemic, with 4,770 in ICU.

At this point, 414,756 people who have tested positive for the virus have recovered sufficiently to not require isolation.

Minnesota has also passed a notable milestone with more than 100,000 doses of vaccine administered. As of Sunday, 132,280 people have been vaccinated, and MDH officials say those numbers are ramping up.

Young adults still account for the most coronavirus cases in the state, with those 20 to 24 making up 44,112 cases and three deaths, while 25 to 29-year-olds are linked to 39,393 cases and six fatalities. The largest grouping of deaths involves people 85 to 89, with 1,075 fatalities in just 5,757 diagnosed cases.

Hennepin County has recorded the most COVID activity of any county in the state with 90,839 cases and 1,447 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with

38,963 cases and 722 deaths, Dakota County with 32,154 cases and 308 deaths, and Anoka County with 30,354 cases and 347 deaths.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota continues to have the least activity with 111 cases.

