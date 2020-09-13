Live updates: MDH reports 741 new COVID-cases, 13 deaths

Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers, trends and developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Sunday, Sept. 13

New numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflect nearly 750 new cases of COVID-19 and another day of double-digit deaths caused by the virus.

MDH announced 741 newly confirmed cases involving Minnesotans in the past 24-hour reporting period, based on 21,489 tests reported from private and state labs. The new cases bring the state total to 84,311 since the pandemic began.

Thirteen additional people have died of coronavirus, bringing Minnesota's total fatalities to 1,919. Of that number 1,398, or 73% of them occurred in long-term or assisted living settings.

Currently 241 people are being treated for the virus in hospitals across Minnesota, 136 of them in ICU. That continues a recent trend of hospitalizations well below 300.

Health officials say 77,461 people who at one time tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Minnesotans between the ages of 20 and 24 continue to make up the largest group of cases in the state with 11,469 and one death, followed by those between 25 and 29 with 8.384 cases and three deaths. People between 15 and 19 comprise 7,783 cases but no deaths.

The largest group of fatalities involves those between the ages of 85 and 89, with 327 deaths in just 1,149 cases diagnosed.

Hennepin has the most COVID-19 of any county with 24,788 cases and 906 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 10,060 cases and 313 deaths. Dakota County reports 6,767 cases and 120 deaths.

Cook County has the least coronavirus activity in the state, with just six confirmed cases and non fatalities.

Saturday Sept. 12

2 p.m.

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services reported 1,353 new cases Saturday, marking the fourth day in a week the total number of confirmed cases eclipsed 1,300. The total number of confirmed cases statewide is now at 87,603 since the pandemic started.

Health officials announced 12 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number of fatalities statewide to 1,209. The total number of fatalities is approximately 1.4% of those testing positive for the virus.

Wisconsin health officials say a total of 6,309 people have been hospitalized from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, about 7.2% of the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the virus.

Of the confirmed cases in Wisconsin, 25% involve people between the ages of 20 to 29, 16% are between 30 and 39, 14% are between 40 and 49, and 14% are 50 to 59. An estimated 11% are between 10 and 19, and 9% are between 60 and 69.

As of Saturday, Milwaukee County reported the largest number of cases with 25,440 and 513 deaths. Dane County has reported 7,389 cases and 41 deaths, Brown County has reported 6,366 and 58 deaths, and Waukesha County has reported 6,053 cases and 85 deaths.

A more detailed breakdown of cases by county can be found on the DHS website.

11 a.m.

Minnesota heath officials reported 929 positive COVID-19 tests and nine additional deaths on Saturday.

The newly reported positive cases bring the statewide to 83,588. Health officials said 9,077 health care workers have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

More than 76,600 people were marked as no longer needing isolation.

Minnesota’s death toll from the coronavirus was 1,906 on Saturday. Officials report that 1,389 of deaths have been among residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 6,899 people have required hospitalization. Of those, 247 remain in those facilities, with 140 in intensive care.

