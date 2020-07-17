Live updates: Minnesota COVID-19 cases increase for 4th consecutive day

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn — Friday, July 17

US surges pasts 70,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time

Judge considers lawsuit over Walz's emergency powers

MDH coronavirus case numbers continue slow climb

3M files lawsuits over alleged unlawful mask sales

Cases of COVID-19 continue to trend upward in Minnesota, according to new numbers released Friday by state health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 669 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period, bringing the number of coronavirus cases to 45,013 since the onset of the pandemic. It is the fourth consecutive day cases have increased, a trend health officials have expressed concern over.

Between private and state labs 14,671 tests were processed.

An additional seven Minnesotans died of complications from COVID-19 in the past day, bring the total of fatalities in the state to 1,533. Of those deaths, 1,183, or 77% of them, occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The number of patients being treated for coronavirus at Minnesota hospitals is holding fairly steady at 252. Of those cases, 110 have symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU.

MDH says 38,568 people who once tested positive have recovered enough to longer require isolation.

People between the ages of 20 and 29 continue to make up the largest group of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota with 10,452. Two people from that age group have died from the virus. People between 30 and 39 comprise 8,436 cases and 11 deaths, while those between 80 and 89 account for 520 deaths in just 1,697 cases. That means 31% of those in that age group diagnosed with the coronavirus have died from it.

Hennepin County reports the most cases in the state, with 14,348 and 798 deaths. Ramsey County health officials report 5,534 cases and 246 deaths, while in Dakota County 2,952 cases and 100 deaths have been recorded.

Thursday, July 16

New case numbers seem to support the concerns of state health officials that Minnesotans may be letting down their guard a bit when it comes to COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reports 611 new cases of the virus in the past 24-hour reporting period, bringing the total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus to 44,347.

On Wednesday MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm noted the rising COVID-19 positivity rate, saying there is a "definite trend upward there. Not at a super accelerating rate, but still a steady progression up." MDH calculates the seven-day average test positivity rate, or percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, every day. On Wednesday it was 4.8%, up from 4.7% the day before, and up from 4.4% a week ago.

MDH says another eight Minnesotans died of complications from the virus in the last day, bringing the number of fatalities to 1,526 since the pandemic began. Of those deaths, 1,179, or 77% of them, took place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Hospitalizations remained steady, with 249 patients currently being treated for COVID-19 in Minnesota hospitals. Of those hospitalized, 103 are being cared for in the ICU, the lowest number in weeks.

Health officials say 38,290 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered sufficiently to no longer require isolation.

People ages 20 to 29 continue to make up the largest group of positive cases with 10,275 testing positive. Those between 30 and 39 account for 8,340 and 11 deaths, while people from 80 to 89 comprise just 1,682 cases but 518 of Minnesota's fatalities.

Hennepin County health officials report 14,125 cases ad 794 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 5,470 cases and 246 fatalities. Dakota County has the third-most cases with 2,912, and 99 deaths.

