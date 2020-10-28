Live updates: MDH reports 1,916 new COVID cases, 19 deaths

Here are the latest COVID-19 developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Wednesday, Oct. 28

MDH reports another day with new cases near 2,000

Gov. Tim Walz warns Minnesota is at a 'critical' point

Anoka-Hennepin Schools move to full distance learning, cancel athletics



42% increase in Minnesotans getting flu shots at this point in season



Officials worry 'COVID fatigue' playing into spike in cases

Wednesday marks another day with new COVID-19 cases around the 2,000 mark, according to numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

State health officials say 1,916 cases were confirmed by results from 17,976 PCR and Antigen tests processed by private and state labs. That brings Minnesota's confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 139,444.

An additional 19 people have died from coronavirus, bringing state fatalities to 2,387. Of those deaths 1,669, or 70% of them occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Total hospitalizations from COVID-19 now sit at 9,855, with 2,609 of those patients requiring care in the ICU. MDH says 123,529 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

People between the ages of 20 and 24 comprise Minnesota's largest group of cases by a significant margin, with 17,336 and one death. Those from 25 to 29 account for 13,555 cases and three fatalities, while 15 to 19-year-olds make up 12,344 cases and zero deaths.

The largest grouping of fatalities involves 85 to 89-year-olds, with 420 deaths from that age group in just 1,873 confirmed cases.

Hennepin County reports the most COVID activity with 34,988 cases and 995 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 14,471 cases and 364 fatalities. Dakota County has registered 10,132 total cases and 138 deaths.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota reports the least COVID activity with 18 cases, followed by Lake of the Woods with 45.

New hospital admissions have been elevated in the state since early October. Figures posted by MDH from the last couple of days show a slight decline, however numbers from the past week are frequently updated due to data reporting lags.

