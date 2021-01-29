Live updates: MDH reports 28 COVID-19 deaths, vaccination numbers grow

Here are the latest developments with COVID-19 spread in Minnesota and Wisconsin, vaccine distribution, restrictions, and the return to schools for some students.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, Jan. 29

Pandemic blamed for 62% reduction in 2020 passenger traffic at MSP Airport

Blaine community COVID vaccination clinic experiences delays, "process issues"

State opens mass vaccination site in St. Paul for educators only

More than 300,000 Minnesotans now have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

While new cases of COVID-19 seem to have stabilized a bit in recent days, the virus continues to claim the lives of Minnesotans.

Data released Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows 28 more deaths from coronavirus were recorded in the last day, up from 16 Thursday and single digits earlier in the week. That brings the total of lives lost in the state to 6,168 since the pandemic began.

MDH reported 1,145 more COVID cases, bringing Minnesota's total to 459,747. The new cases were based on the results of 44,777 tests (41,032 PCR, 3,745 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

Vaccination numbers will continue to grow as community clinics process those ages 65 and over in coming days, but as of Wednesday 345,636 people across Minnesota have received at least one dose of vaccine, with an additional 96,842 having completed the two-dose series.

The state has set a goal of having 90% of health providers administer the doses they receive within three days. Right now, that number stands at 74%.

Despite an overall reduction in new cases, hospitalization rates remain fairly steady. As of Thursday 450 beds across the state were being used to treat coronavirus patients, with 95 of those beds in the ICU. The number of open beds in Twin Cities metro hospitals remains fairly low, with just 131 non-ICU beds currently available, a 3.6% availability rate. ICU beds are better, with an availability rate of 7.8%.

In total 24,200 people have been hospitalized since the arrival of COVID-19, with 5,024 patients requiring treatment in the ICU.

MDH says 443,253 people who at one point tested positive for the virus have improved enough that they no longer need to isolate.

Young adults between the ages of 20 and 29 account for the largest grouping of coronavirus cases, with 87,641 and nine fatalities. Those cases are just under 20% of Minnesota's total. Those between 85 and 89 make up the largest group of deaths, with 1,174 in just 6,025 cases. That means nearly two in ten people from that demographic who test positive for COVID-19 have died from it.

Hennepin County has registered the most COVID activity in the state with 95,383 cases and 1,522 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 41,043 cases and 760 deaths, Dakota County with 33,962 cases and 358 deaths, and Anoka County with 31,657 cases and 371 fatalities.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota remains the county with the least COVID activity, recording zero deaths in 116 cases..

Thursday, Jan. 28

1:45 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz visited a community vaccination clinic northwest of the Twin Cities metro on Thursday.

The governor walked around chatting with people who were receiving a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, thanking them for their patience in waiting for the vaccine rollout to reach them.

One woman who was there to receive a vaccine commented, "Hallelujah. It feels like Christmas, Easter and everything."

While he toured, Gov. Walz told one person that Minnesota is getting 16% more doses next week. He said in general the predictability is increasing with federal allocations, and state officials can see three weeks ahead to determine their incoming supply.

11 a.m.

For a second consecutive day new COVID-19 cases across the state are trending higher, according to data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

Health officials say 1,335 additional people have been reported in the last day as testing positive, based on results from 47,725 tests (42,564 PCR, 5,161 antigen) processed in private and state labs. A positive PCR test is considered a confirmed case by MDH, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

On Monday and Tuesday new cases were under 800, and by Wednesday they had popped up to 851.

Testing volume reported Thursday was more than double Wednesday's amount. Minnesota's total positive COVID cases are up to 458,633 since the pandemic began, with 19,581 of those cases tied to antigen tests.

An additional 16 people have died from the virus, bringing the state total to 6,140. Of those deaths 3,900, or 63% of them are associated with long-term care or assisted living settings.

As of Tuesday the number of Minnesotans who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 320,347, and that number should go up steadily as the state increases efforts to vaccinate residents 65 and older. MDH says 85,217 people have completed the two-shot vaccine series.

Total hospitalizations in the state due to coronavirus are up to 24,126 since the pandemic began, with 5,015 of those patients requiring care in the ICU.

MDH says 442,600 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have improved to the point they no longer require isolation.

Young adults make up the largest groupings of COVID cases among Minnesotans, with people between 20 and 24 accounting for 46,168 cases and three deaths, and those 25 to 29 numbering 41,253 cases and six deaths.

The largest age demographic of deaths involves people between 85 and 89, with 1,169 fatalities in just 6,013 diagnosed cases.

More females have tested positive for the virus than males by a small margin, with 235,633 cases to 220,788 for men.

Hennepin County remains the busiest county in the state when it comes to COVID activity with 95,126 cases and 1,513 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 40,916 cases and 756 deaths, Dakota County with 33,846 cases and 358 deaths, and Anoka County with 31,580 cases and 369 fatalities.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota reports the least COVID activity with just 116 cases and zero deaths since the pandemic began.

KARE 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit kare11.com/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, and kare11.com/vaccine for answers to all of your questions about the race to get the U.S. vaccinated. Have a question? Text it to us at 763-797-7215. And get the latest coronavirus updates sent right to your inbox every morning. Subscribe to the KARE 11 Sunrise newsletter here. Help local families in need: www.kare11.com/give11.