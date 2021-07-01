Live updates: Minnesota reports 44 new COVID-19 deaths, cases remain flat

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thursday, Jan. 6

Walz opens indoor bar, restaurant dining to 50% capacity starting Monday

MDH reports 67 COVID deaths Wednesday, most in 2 weeks

EU agency approves Moderna vaccine

High school, youth sports practices resume

11 a.m.

Minnesota's new COVID-19 cases remain flat while deaths remain higher after dropping into the teens in recent days, according to numbers released Thursday by the state Department of Health (MDH).

An additional 44 lives have been lost to the virus, bringing fatalities to a total of 5,572. Of those deaths 3,576, or 64% are associated with long-term or assisted living facilities.

MDH says 2,004 new coronavirus cases were reported in the past day, based on results from 42,049 tests (35,162 PCR, 6,887 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

Minnesota has now recorded 429,570 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, of which 15,917 were identified by antigen tests.

The number of hospital beds in use to treat coronavirus patients continues to drop. As of Wednesday, the latest data available, 787 beds statewide were being used, with 135 of them in the ICU. That's down from 817 total COVID beds Tuesday. Availability of beds to treat patients in the Twin Cities metro remains an issue, with non-ICU beds currently 4% open. ICU bed availability is down to 6%.

Total hospitalizations now stand at 22,541 since the onset of COVID-19, with 4,733 of those patients requiring ICU treatment.

People in their 20s continue to account for the largest number of Minnesota's COVID cases, with those 20 to 24 recording 43,502 cases and three deaths, and 25 to 29-year-olds making up 38,660 cases and six deaths.

Health officials say 408,510 people who at one time tested positive for the virus no longer require isolation.

People from 85 to 89 are the largest grouping of the state's coronavirus deaths with 1,051 in 5,671 diagnosed cases.

Hennepin County has the most COVID activity in the state with 89,175 cases and 1,426 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 38,352 cases and 710 deaths, Dakota County with 31,538 cases and 291 fatalities, and Anoka County with 29,922 cases and 339 deaths.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota has experienced the least COVID activity with just 109 cases and zero fatalities.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

State health officials confirmed Wednesday that 67 COVID-19 deaths have been reported across Minnesota in the last day, the largest single-day total in two weeks.

The numbers shared by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) push total fatalities in the state to 5,528 since the start of the pandemic. Of those deaths 3,553, or 64%, are linked to a long-term care or assisted living setting.

MDH also recorded 2,346 new coronavirus cases, based on results from 23,880 tests (20,155 PCR, 3,725 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

Minnesota has now recorded 427,587 COVID cases since the virus arrived in the state, with 15,631 of those cases involving antigen tests.

The new numbers came on a day the governor's office confirms indoor restaurant dining will be allowed to resume at 50% capacity (with an additional upper limit for large restaurants). Bars will be able to seat patrons as well, but only in parties of two at properly spaced tables. Patrons will be able to order at the bar, but then return to their tables.

Hospitalization numbers continue to drop slowly, with 817 people being cared for on an inpatient basis across the state. MDH says 140 of those beds are in the ICU. In the Twin Cities metro, availability of non-ICU beds remains low, at just 3.3%. ICU beds are slightly better with a 7.3% availability. In total, 22,437 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the virus since the onset of the pandemic, with 4,722 of those patients requiring treatment in the ICU.

Health officials say 406,910 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.

Young adults ages 20 to 29 make up the largest group of COVID cases in the state, with 81,804 cases and nine deaths. Those 85 to 89 account for the largest grouping of deaths with 1,044 in just 5,639 cases.

When charting likely exposure, MDH says 90,455 cases involve community contact with no known source, while 83,546 involve community exposure to a known contact source. Travel accounts for 26,781 cases, while 152,338 cases involve a source that is unknown.

As of 11:30 a.m., data on county-by-county case numbers was not updated on the MDH website. Tuesday's numbers are below.

Hennepin and Ramsey Counties remain the busiest hubs of COVID activity, with 88,377 and 37,987 cases respectively. Cook County has the least COVID activity with 108 cases.

