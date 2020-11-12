Live updates: 94 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, second-highest total yet

Here are the latest developments on the spread of COVID-19 and efforts to combat the virus in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, Dec. 11

94 COVID deaths reported Friday, second-highest single-day total

Rapid test site opens at MOA

Walz to announce decision on "pause" Monday

COVID-19 vaccine to be free of cost



Minnesota is expecting to receive 183,000 COVID-19 vaccines over the next month

People will need to receive two doses of the vaccine

New numbers reported Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflect another day of near-record COVID deaths, even as cases of the virus remain flat.

Another 94 deaths were reported Friday, the second-highest total since the pandemic hit the state. Only Nov. 27 was higher, when 101 deaths were recorded. The total number of lives lost in Minnesota due to coronavirus now sits at 4,292. Of those deaths 2,819, or 66% of them are associated with long-term care or assisted living settings.

MDH says 3,773 new COVID-19 cases were documented in the past day, based on 58,497 tests (53,480 PCR, 5,017 Antigen) processed in private and state labs. That testing volume is up from recent days.

Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is defined as a probable case.

The number of hospital beds across the state continues to inch down slowly. Currently, 1,416 beds across the state are being used to treat coronavirus patients, with 343 of those beds in ICU. In the Twin Cities metro, however, availability of non-ICU beds is shrinking, with just 75 of them open (2.0% of total beds). The percentage of ICU beds open is slightly better at 6.3% (43 open ICU beds across Twin Cities hospitals).

The total number of Minnesotans requiring hospitalization since the onset of the pandemic has risen to 19,251, with 4,188 of those patients requiring ICU care.

MDH says 327,509 people who at one time tested positive for COVID-19 no longer require isolation.

Young adults continue to account for largest number of Minnesota's cases, with those between 20 and 24 making up 38,549 cases and three deaths, while people 24 to 29 number 33,500 cases and five deaths. Among the deaths reported Thursday were one person from each of those age groups.

"We are seeing increasing numbers in those younger age groups," Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters.

The younger people who are dying from COVID-19 often have underlying conditions, said state epidemiologist Ruth Lynfield, but she emphasized that MDH is concerned that those deaths in young people are going up.

Minnesota's largest grouping of deaths involves those between 85 and 89, with 809 deaths in just 4,832 cases.

Hennepin County reports the most COVID activity in the state with 77,579 cases and 1,216 deaths followed by Ramsey County with 32,975 cases and 576 deaths, Dakota County with 26,493 cases and 228 deaths, and Anoka County with 26,078 cases and 254 deaths.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota reports the least COVID activity with 94 cases and zero fatalities.

Thursday, Dec. 10

2 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) held a briefing call Thursday at 2 p.m. to give the public an update on COVID-19 spread across the state.

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm shared the latest updates on COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, including the third-highest death count so far in the pandemic on Thursday.

MDH Medical Director Dr. Ruth Lynfield joined Thursday's call to share information about the long-term health effects of the coronavirus.

"Many people who are infected with COVID-19 do not have symptoms," she said. "And therefore some do not know they have it unless they get tested. This is estimated that about 50% of transmission can occur in people who are pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic."

Lynfield said that those who are asymptomatic can spread the virus to people who then develop severe cases. But even those with mild cases can get long-term symptoms. These cases are often referred to as "long-haulers."

"In some cases COVID-19 is not just an acute illness," Lynfield said.

Some people who were hospitalized, and even those who had a mild case, are seeing long-term effects from the virus, Lynfield said.

"They can develop symptoms that can go on for weeks or months," Lynfield said.

Experts are still trying to figure out how common these are, and who is most likely to get them.

The symptoms include:

Shortness of breath

Cough

Joint pain

Chest pain

Difficulty in thinking and concentration, often called "brain fog"

Memory difficulties

Change in mood

Anxiety

Muscle pain

Headaches

Fever

Heart palpitations

"We are also seeing psychiatric complications in association with COVID," Lynfield said. "I mean there really is a wide variety of complications."

Lynfield said the medical and public health communities are trying to come up with language and definitions around "long-haulers." She said she does not know how many Minnesotans fall into this category.

"I have seen large percentages that vary in the medical literature," she said of the national numbers. "I'm a little hesitant to guesstimate."

More than 15,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Minnesota children. Lynfield reminded families that children who are diagnosed with COVID-19 can be at risk of a syndrome called MIS-C. While it's rare, she said, it often lands children in the ICU.

"We don't know everything that we want to about MISC, but we do know that if we can limit the spread of COVID-19, then we can limit this from occurring," Lynfield said.

A similar syndrome has been seen in young adults, called MISA. At least 70 cases have been reported nationally, and two of them have been in Minnesota.

Two people in their 20s were among the COVID-19 deaths reported on Thursday.

"We are seeing increasing numbers in those younger age groups," Malcolm said.

The younger people who are dying from COVID-19 often have underlying conditions, Lynfield said, but she emphasized that MDH is concerned that those deaths in young people are going up.

"Generally the younger people have a variety of health conditions," Lynfield said. "We do see that obesity as well as diabetes and hypertension come up a fair amount. But we all need to remember that these conditions are very common in our communities and so it truly is of great concern ... that we are starting to see deaths in younger individuals."

11 a.m.

The deadly impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt across Minnesota, with another near-record of fatalities reported Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

State health officials say 89 coronavirus deaths were recorded in the past day, now the third-highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic. Two young adults between the ages of 20 and 29 are among those deaths. The total number of people who have perished has risen to 4,198. Of that number 2,767, or 66% of the deaths are linked to assisted living or long-term care facilities.

MDH recorded 3,523 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, based on 41,499 tests (38,280 PCR, 3,219 antigen) processed in private and state labs. A positive PCR test is considered a confirmed case, while a positive antigen test is regarded as a probable case.

In all, 367,218 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Minnesota since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 9,409 were based on antigen tests.

Of the people who at one time tested positive for the virus, 324,304 have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Currently COVID patients occupy 1,542 of Minnesota's hospital beds, with 352 of those in the ICU. Non-ICU bed availability remains low in the Twin Cities metro, with 118 beds, or 3.2% of total capacity available. That is up slightly from Wednesday. ICU beds are not as low, with 39 available (5.7%).

