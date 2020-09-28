Live updates: MDH reports 936 new COVID-19 cases

Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers, trends and developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, Sept. 28



Minnesota health officials reported 936 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths.

The number of people reported in the hospital increased by five since yesterday, with two of those patients in the ICU.

The CDC released recommendations for celebrating Thanksgiving during the pandemic.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 936 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The CDC released recommendations for celebrating Thanksgiving this year. It lists "lower risk," "moderate risk," and "high risk" activities. Its lower risk activities include having a Thanksgiving dinner with only the people you live with, keeping larger celebrations virtual and shopping online instead of in person the next day.

Sunday, Sept. 27

2 p.m.

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services reported 2,217 new cases Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 115,862 since the pandemic started.

Health officials announced no new deaths on Sunday. The total number of fatalities statewide is 1,281. The total number of fatalities is approximately 1.1% of those testing positive for the virus.

11 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

2 p.m.

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services reported 2,817 new cases Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 113,645 since the pandemic started.

Health officials announced seven new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number of fatalities statewide to 1,281. The total number of fatalities is approximately 1.1% of those testing positive for the virus.

Wisconsin health officials say a total of 7,041 people have been hospitalized from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, about 6.2% of the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the virus.

Of the confirmed cases in Wisconsin, 26% involve people between the ages of 20 to 29, 15% are between 30 and 39, 14% are between 50 and 59, and 13% are 40 to 49. An estimated 13% are between 10 and 19, and 9% are between 60 and 69.

As of Saturday, Milwaukee County reported the largest number of cases with 28,260 along with 528 deaths. Dane County has reported 9,488 cases and 41 deaths, and Brown County has reported 8,778 cases and 62 deaths.

A more detailed breakdown of cases by county can be found on the DHS website.

11 a.m.

MDH is also announcing a change in the way the department will be reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations. Instead of sharing the current number of patients hospitalized each day, MDH will now report daily new patient admissions, both for general care and ICU. On Saturday the department reported 25 new COVID-19 admissions in hospitals across the state, with 20 requiring ICU care. To date 7,443 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic started, with 2,085 of them needing care in the ICU.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state at 26,960 cases with 930 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 10,911 cases and 320 deaths. Dakota County reports 7,524 cases and 126 deaths.