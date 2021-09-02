Live updates: MDH reports low COVID case numbers, deaths based on low testing volume

Here are the latest developments with COVID-19 spread in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and the effort to vaccinate state residents.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday, Feb. 9

Walz to visit long-term care facility, highlight vaccination effort

New COVID-19 community vaccination site in Rochester



Feds to ship COVID vaccine direct to pharmacies this week

More than 550,000 Minnesotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose; nearly 10% of population

Minnesota has 18 cases of two new COVID variants

New data released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) show both reported COVID-19 deaths and case numbers remain low, but those numbers are based on the smallest testing volume in a week.

MDH says 586 cases of coronavirus were recorded in the past 24-hour reporting period, the second straight day new cases were under 600. Those cases are based on results from 10,623 tests (9,902 PCR, 721 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

A check of recent testing history shows many of the lowest volume days are Tuesdays.

Minnesota now has 469,254 positive COVID cases on the books since the pandemic arrived in the state. Of those cases 21,156 were diagnosed by antigen testing.

Six more people in the state have died from the virus, bringing total fatalities to 6,308. Of that total 3,977, or 63% are tied to assisted living or long-term care settings.

On Tuesday afternoon Gov. Tim Walz is going to visit a long-term care facility to highlight the state's vaccination efforts. You can see a news conference that follows the visit on kare11.com, and on KARE's social platforms at 2 p.m.

The vaccination dashboard says 569,164 people in Minnesota have received at least one dose as of Sunday, and of those people 162,132 have completed the two-shot COVID series. Of those who have received one dose, 233,134 people are age 65 or older, and of those who are ages 18 to 49 (most of whom are front line workers and first responders) 213,366 have received at least one shot.

The MDH data shows about 10 percent of the state's 5.6 million people have received one dose or more.

Minnesota hospitals report that as of Monday, 321 beds are being used to treat coronavirus patients, the smallest number in recent memory. Of those beds, 74 are in the ICU. Total hospitalizations in the state are up to 24.863, with 5,121 patients needing ICU care.

MDH says 455,280 people who at one time tested positive have recovered enough to no longer require isolation.

Young adults 20 to 24 account for the state's largest group of cases with 47,060 and three deaths. People between 85 and 89 recorded the most COVID deaths with 1,197 in just 6,135 cases. That means nearly 20% of those from this age group who test positive for the virus will end up dying from it.

Hennepin County reports the most COVID activity in the state with 97,413 cases and 1,552 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 41,829 cases and 780 deaths, Dakota County with 34,777 cases and 371 deaths, and Anoka County with 32,287 cases and 375 deaths.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota now reports 117 cases since the start of the pandemic, the smallest number in the state by a wide margin.

Monday, Feb. 8

3:30 p.m.

Governor Tim Walz has announced another COVID-19 community vaccination site, this one in Rochester.

According to a press release from the governor's office, the "large-scale, permanent site" will launch this week, joining two others of its kind in Minneapolis and Duluth. Officials said the site will serve about 1,500 Minnesotans 65 and older.

The three sites are part of Minnesota's COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program. Officials said more than 220,000 Minnesotans have registered for the state’s COVID-19 vaccine registry for those 65 and older.

While announcing the new site, Walz continued his push for more vaccine doses from the federal government.

"We still need more supply, but we have to be ready when the federal government ramps up to meet the demand," Walz said in the release.

He said later this week, the state plans to release information on "a permanent tool for Minnesotans to sign up for information about vaccination opportunities."

11 a.m.

Data released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflects a drop in new COVID-19 case numbers, but recorded testing volume is also relatively low, which is often the case on weekends.

MDH recorded 564 cases of coronavirus in the past day, based on results from 18,567 tests (17,863 PCR, 704 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

Monday's cases are more than 300 lower than cases reported Sunday, but Sunday's numbers were based on more than 9,000 more tests processed.

Deaths dropped Monday, with three people losing their lives to the virus. That's the first time deaths have been in single digits in nearly a week. State fatalities now sit at 6,302 since the pandemic began.

A federal announcement that vaccine shipments will be sent out to community pharmacies this week should provide another boost to vaccination numbers. As of Saturday the state's vaccine dashboard was reporting 556,482 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, with 158,763 of those people having completed the two-shot series.

Providers report administering 86% of the vaccine they've received within three days time, inching closer to the 90% goal set by Gov. Tim Walz in a recent directive.

The vaccine dashboard says nearly 10% of state residents have now received at least one dose of vaccine.

The number of hospital beds being used statewide to treat COVID patients is holding fairly steady. As of Sunday, 330 beds were filled with coronavirus patients, 80 of them in the ICU. Bed occupancy remains tight in the Twin Cities metro, with just 144 non-ICU beds (3.9%) not in use.

Total hospitalizations have climbed to 24,780 since the start of the pandemic, with 5,105 patients requiring ICU care. MDH says 454,290 people who at one time tested positive for COVID have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.

Minnesotans in their 20s make up the largest group of the state's coronavirus cases. Those 20 to 24 account for 46,978 cases and three deaths, while their counterparts ages 25 to 29 have recorded 42,088 cases and six deaths. The group with the most COVID-19 fatalities are those ages 85 to 89, with 1,196 deaths in 6,132 diagnosed cases.

Hennepin County reports the highest amount of COVID activity with 97,297 cases and 1,550 deaths, following by Ramsey County with 41,779 cases and 780 deaths, Dakota County with 34,741 cases and 371 deaths, and Anoka County with 32,255 cases and 375 fatalities.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota has recorded the least COVID activity, holding steady with just 116 diagnosed cases since the pandemic hit.

KARE 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit kare11.com/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, and kare11.com/vaccine for answers to all of your questions about the race to get the U.S. vaccinated. Have a question? Text it to us at 763-797-7215. And get the latest coronavirus updates sent right to your inbox every morning. Subscribe to the KARE 11 Sunrise newsletter here. Help local families in need: www.kare11.com/give11.