Live updates: MDH reports 697 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thursday, Aug. 13

Confirmed cases jump, as do testing numbers

Walz extends COVID-19 peacetime emergency

MDH confirms COVID-19 outbreak at Seneca Foods in Glencoe

Visitor restrictions to loosen on long-term care facilities

Minnesota's confirmed cases of COVID-19 surged by nearly 700 in the last day, according to new numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

Statistics gathered in the latest 24-hour reporting period reflect 697 cases based on 14,744 tests performed by private and state labs. The new cases bring Minnesota's total to 62,993 since the onset of the pandemic.

On Wednesday health officials reported 470 new cases, more than 200 less than Thursday, but yesterday's numbers were based off nearly 3,800 fewer tests processed.

MDH says seven more Minnesotans have died of the coronavirus, bringing the total of state fatalities to 1,685. Of those deaths 1,263, or 75%, have occurred in long-term or assisted living facilities.

Currently across Minnesota 308 people are hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19, with 154 of them dealing with symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU. MDH says 5,742 people have been treated in hospitals for the virus since it came to Minnesota.

Of those who have tested positive for the coronavirus, 56,346 have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

People between the ages of 20 and 29, those who MDH officials call Minnesota's most social group, account for the state's largest number of COVID-19 cases with 14,699. Four people included in the age group have perished from the virus. Those from 30 to 39 make up 11,502 case and 14 of the deaths, while people between 80 and 89 comprise just 2,023 of the cases but 566 of Minnesota's deaths. That's 34%.

Hennepin County has the most COVID-19 activity in the state with 19,873 cases and 842 deaths. Ramsey County reports 7.827 cases and 270 deaths, while Dakota County reports 4,610 cases and 106 fatalities.

The chart above reflects Minnesota's case positivity average (percentage of positive tests compare with total test numbers) through Aug. 4.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

2 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz is extending the COVID-19 peacetime emergency.

Walz signed Executive Order 20-83 Wednesday extending the emergency for 30 days.

"Minnesota’s peacetime emergency protects Minnesotans against evictions and wage garnishment; provides expedited procurement power for personal protective equipment (PPE) and other equipment; allows Minnesota to re-open society strategically, while following the advice of public health experts; protects workers from unsafe worker conditions; requires Minnesotans to wear a face covering in certain settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19; and provides economic relief and stability to those impacted by the pandemic," a press release from Walz's office reads.

Walz's office cites the advice of "public health experts, senior advocates, labor leaders, doctors, hospitals, and long-term care providers," as the leading guidance for signing the extension.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present an unprecedented and rapidly evolving challenge to our state. These executive orders helped us build hospital capacity, secure critical care and personal protective equipment for healthcare providers and launch an aggressive testing strategy,” Walz said. “While these actions have slowed the spread of the virus and saved lives, it is important for us to assess the continued need for existing executive orders and rescind executive orders that are no longer necessary.”

11 a.m.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a human toll, with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reporting Wednesday that 12 more state residents have died of the virus. It's the first day of double-digit fatalities since 13 were recorded July 2.

Those deaths bring the total fatalities in Minnesota to 1,678 since the coronavirus arrived in Minnesota.

New numbers from MDH also reflect 470 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the collective total to 62,303. The new case numbers are based on 10,957 tests performed in the past 24-hour reporting period by private and state labs.

Hospitalizations across the state remain steady with 335 people currently being treated on an in-patient basis, 154 of them in the ICU. It is the 13th straight day hospitalizations have been at 300 or higher, a trend that MDH has expressed concern about.

Currently, 55,855 people who at one time tested positive for coronavirus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Those between the ages of 20 and 29 continue to make up the largest group of COVID-19 cases in the state by a wide margin with 14,539. Four people in that age group have died from the virus. The next closest age group is people from 30 to 39, who account for 11,399 cases. Those between 80 and 89 make up just 2,010 cases but 565 deaths, the most of any age group.

Hennepin County reports 19,677 cases and 840 deaths. Those cases account for 32% of the state's total. Ramsey County reports 7,775 cases and 269 deaths, while Dakota County is reporting 4,558 and 106 deaths.