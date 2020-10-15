Live updates: MDH reports 1,169 new COVID cases, 19 deaths

Here are the latest COVID-19 developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thursday, Oct. 15

MDH reports eighth straight day with 1,000-plus new cases

Judge blocks Evers' order limiting bar and restaurant capacity

Gov. Tim Walz announces more saliva testing sites going up this week

MDH says testing capacity will double, from 30,000 to 60,000 per day

Governor says the upper Midwest is now a COVID "hot spot"

Minnesota health officials are reporting another day of new COVID-19 cases over 1,000, a trend that continues to cause worry with state policy makers.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 1,169 people tested positive over the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 117,106 since the pandemic began. That number is confirmed through a combination of PCR and Antigen tests.

Thursday marks the eighth straight day new cases have numbered over 1,000.

An additional 19 people have died of coronavirus, bringing state fatalities to 2,199. Of those deaths 1,546, or 70% have occurred in long-term or assisted living settings.

MDH says 104,547 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Hospitalizations across the state now total 8,652, with 2,362 of those patients needing care in the ICU.

Those between the ages of 20 and 24 account for Minnesota's largest group of COVID cases with 15,262 and one fatality. People from 25 to 29 make up 11,419 cases and three fatalities, while the age group from 15 to 19 comprise 19,891 cases and zero deaths.

Hennepin County has the most COVID activity, reporting 31,111 confirmed cases and 962 deaths. Ramsey County has 12,744 confirmed cases and 338 deaths, while Dakota County reports 8,796 cases, 133 of them fatal.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota has the least COVID activity with eight cases and zero deaths, while Kittson County in far northwest Minnesota reports just 19 cases.

Wednesday Oct. 14

2 p.m.

New numbers released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflect the highest single-day number of COVID-19 deaths in more than four months.

MDH reports that 29 people died of coronavirus in the last 24-hour reporting period, bringing Minnesota's total number of fatalities to 2,180 since the onset of the pandemic. On June 5, health officials reported 33 deaths caused by the virus.

Wednesday's numbers are a bit inflated today due to some new reporting procedures.

Starting Wednesday, state health officials are adding COVID deaths and new cases that were confirmed through antigen testing to their daily reports.

Wednesday's report includes six deaths that were confirmed through antigen testing and those cases back as far as September 1st.

State infectious disease director Kris Ehressman says MDH was waiting on guidance from health leaders before adding these cases to their daily reports.

“There’s a little bit of catch up with the numbers for today and then from this point on they will be real time,” Ehressman says.

For the seventh straight day, the number of new COVID cases has topped the 1,000 mark, with MDH recording 1,214 confirmed cases and 40 additional probable cases based on the results of 12,718 tests processed in private and state labs.

Total hospitalizations due to the virus are up to 8,585 since the pandemic began, with 2,346 of those cases requiring care in the ICU.

State health officials say 103,830 people who at one time tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Those between the ages of 20 and 24 remain Minnesota's largest group of cases by a significant margin, accounting for 15,162 cases and a single fatality. People between 25 and 29 make up 11,326 cases and three deaths, while those 15 to 19 comprise 10,810 cases and no deaths.

The state's largest grouping of deaths involves Minnesotans ages 85 to 89, who account for 375 deaths in just 1,558 diagnosed cases. That means 24% of people in that age group who are diagnosed with COVID-19 die from it.

Hennepin County reports the most COVID activity with 30,888 cases and 959 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 12,635 cases and 337 deaths. Dakota County reports 8,731 cases and 133 fatalities.