Live updates: Friday marks second-highest daily COVID-19 count for MN, highest for St. Louis County

Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers, trends and developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Friday, Sept. 18

Friday's 1,000+ cases represent Minnesota's second-highest daily total

50 new cases in St. Louis County; the county's largest single-day increase yet

Five more counties show case rates high enough for 'full distance learning' recommendation

MSHSL sued over moving football, volleyball seasons due to COVID

MDH has a website with resources for families and those in need of child care.

MDH will be doing free testing in Grand Rapids, Pine City and Waseca starting Sept. 21

11 a.m.

Both COVID-19 cases and testing volume are up across the state, according to new numbers released Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

MDH reports that 1,099 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the last day from the results of 29,431 tests processed in private and state labs. That brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Minnesota to 87,807 since the pandemic began.

Friday's report is the second-highest daily total in Minnesota yet. The previous high in August involved a backlog of testing data.

Eight more Minnesotans have died from the virus, pushing fatalities to 1,950. Of those deaths 1,414, or 73% of them, occurred in long-term care or assisted living settings.

Currently 250 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Minnesota hospitals, with 136 showing symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU. MDH says 80,221 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have improved to the point they no longer need to be isolated.

People between the ages of 20 and 24 make up the largest group of Minnesota's coronavirus cases, with 12,005 and one death. Those ages 25 to 29 account for 8,716 cases and three deaths, while people between 15 and 19 make up 8,268 cases and zero deaths.

The largest group of fatalities involves those from ages 85 to 89, with 331 deaths in just 1,187 diagnosed cases. That means 28% of people from that age grouping who tested positive for coronavirus died from it.

St. Louis County reported 50 new cases, which is that county's largest single-day increase to date. The latest cases range in age from younger than 10 to older than 100; with 64% of the cases being people in their teens and 20s. Forty of the 50 cases are in the Duluth area. Health officials in St. Louis County said the cases in young people are part of a "troubling trend" often connected to social gatherings.

Hennepin County has the most reported COVID activity with 25,454 cases and 917 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 10,349 cases and 316 fatalities. Dakota County reports 6,995 cases and 125 deaths.

Cook County in far northeastern Minnesota has the least COVID activity with just six confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Thursday, Sept. 17

2 p.m.

Beginning the week of Sept. 21, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will launch a four week effort to provide increased access to "no-barrier" testing: That means coronavirus tests that are free and available to anyone who wants one, whether they're showing symptoms or not.

The first week of targeted testing will occur in Grand Rapids, Pine City and Waseca.

You do not need to have insurance or an ID in order to get the free test. You only need your name and a way for officials to contact you with your test results.

Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff said they are nervously watching what is happening in neighboring states like the Dakotas and Wisconsin. Huff hopes to increase testing. The no-barrier testing hopes to curve the recent increase in community spread, meaning decreasing the amount of people who got infected but don't know how they became infected.

12:30 p.m.

New weekly school guidance data released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows six Minnesota counties now have COVID-19 case rates high enough for the state to recommend full distance learning, and a majority of Minnesota counties now fall under recommendations for at least some level of hybrid in-person and distance learning.

The counties currently falling under the full distance learning recommendation include Blue Earth, Lyon, Stevens, Waseca, Winona, and Yellow Medicine. Only Waseca County was in the category last week.

The guidance is based off of data reflecting COVID-19 cases rates per 10,000 people from Aug. 23 to Sept. 5. Waseca County had the highest rate in the state in that period, with 72.84 cases per 10,000 residents, up from 57.95 the week before.

State officials have emphasized that this case data alone does not automatically determine the learning plan for a particular county or school district, but is meant to be used in guidance in each district's decision-making process.

According to the state's Safe Learning Plan, the county case data leads to five recommended learning models:

0-9 cases per 10,000 : In-person learning for all students

: In-person learning for all students 10-19 cases per 10,000 : In-person learning for elementary students, hybrid learning for secondary students

: In-person learning for elementary students, hybrid learning for secondary students 20-29 cases per 10,000 : Hybrid learning for all students

: Hybrid learning for all students 30-49 cases per 10,000 : Hybrid learning for elementary students, distance learning for secondary students

: Hybrid learning for elementary students, distance learning for secondary students 50 or more cases per 10,000: Distance learning for all students

In the metro area, Dakota County reported the highest case rates for the two week period, falling under recommendations for a hybrid learning model. All other metro counties were under the recommendations for in-person learning in elementary schools and hybrid learning for secondary students.

Only 24 Minnesota counties still have case rates low enough for full in-person learning under the guidance.

11 a.m.

Numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflect a significant increase both in confirmed cases of COVID-19 and test numbers from the previous day.

MDH is reporting 931 new cases based on the results of 19,743 tests, just short of double the testing numbers reported Wednesday (9,887). That brings the total of confirmed cases in Minnesota to 86,722 since the pandemic began.

Nine more Minnesotans have died of coronavirus, bringing fatalities to 1,942. Of those deaths 1,408, or 72% of them, occurred in long-term or assisted living settings.

As of Thursday 242 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across the state, including 132 with symptoms serious enough to require care in the ICU. State health officials says 79,878 people who tested positive for the virus at one time have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

People between the ages of 20 and 24 continue to make up the largest subset of Minnesota's coronavirus cases with 11,828 cases and one fatality, followed by those 25 to 29 with 8,604 cases and three deaths. Minnesotans ages 15 to 19 now comprise 8,106 cases but zero fatalities.

The age group with the greatest number of COVID-19 fatalities are those from 85 to 89, with 330 deaths in just 1,178 cases. That means 28% of the people from that demographic who were diagnosed with the virus died from it.

Hennepin County has the most COVID activity with 25,264 cases and 915 fatalities, followed by Ramsey County with 10,267 cases and 314 deaths. Dakota County reports 6,942 cases and 124 deaths.

Cook County has the least coronavirus activity with just six cases, followed by Kittson County with 13 cases.