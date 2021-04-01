Live updates: New COVID cases jump in Minnesota, virus claims 13 more lives

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine effort in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Daily new cases up, COVID-19 deaths drop

High school, youth sports practices can resume Monday

MN health care facilities prepare to administer second round of COVID-19 vaccines

UK first country to roll out Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Monday, Jan. 4

After several days with new COVID-19 cases trending downwards, numbers shared by state health officials Monday suggest an uptick in infections.

The Minnesota Department of Health says 3,148 people were reported as testing positive in the past day. Those cases are based on the results of 9,991 tests (8,709 PCR and 1,282 Antigen) processed in private and state labs. That testing volume is quite low, and was likely impacted by the New Years holiday.

Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID-19 case, while a positive Antigen test is considered a probable case.

Thirteen more Minnesotans have lost their lives to coronavirus, bringing total fatalities to 5,443 since the onset of the pandemic. Of those deaths 3,506, or 64% of them, are linked to assisted living or long-term care facilities.

Currently 810 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across Minnesota, with 156 of those patients requiring beds in the ICU. In the Twin Cities metro, non-ICU beds remain at a premium with only 132 available, a 3.6% vacancy rate. ICU beds are slightly better with 7.4% available.

Total hospitalizations since the virus came to Minnesota now stand at 22,180, with 4,675 of those patients requiring treatment in the ICU. Health officials say 405,556 people who at one time tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Young adults continue to make up the largest number of Minnesota's coronavirus cases, especially those in their 20s. People between the ages of 20 and 24 account for 42,926 cases and three deaths, while those from 25 to 29 number 38,125 cases and six fatalities.

MDH will be watching case numbers closely, as high school and youth sports teams begin practicing Monday after a pause of more than a month. In almost all cases those young athletes will be required to wear masks during both practices and games.

Minnesota's largest grouping of fatalities involves those between 85 and 89, with 1,034 deaths in 5,596 cases.

Hennepin County has reported the most COVID activity in the state with 88,062 cases and 1,407 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 37,849 cases and 698 deaths, Dakota County with 31,018 cases and 284 deaths, and Anoka County with 29,531 cases and 334 deaths.

Cook County in northeast Minnesota continues to report the least COVID activity with 108 cases and zero deaths since the pandemic began.

Sunday, Jan. 3

2 p.m.

The Wisconsin's Department of Health Services (WDHS) reported 2,446 new cases Sunday, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 486,531.

Health officials reported five new deaths on Sunday as the total number of fatalities in Wisconsin rose to 4,875, which is approximately 1% of those testing positive for the virus.

Due to high case numbers, Gov. Tony Evers issued a new emergency order mandating indoor face coverings on Friday, Nov. 20 that will last 60 days.

On Oct. 6, Gov. Evers' administration issued a new order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings to 25% of capacity, to stem the spread of COVID-19. That order was struck down on Oct. 13 by a judge in Sawyer County. The order was reinstated on Oct. 19 by a Barron County judge, but on Oct. 23, a Wisconsin appeals court put a hold on the order.

On Tuesday, Dec. 22 Gov. Evers announced that his administration has struck a deal with Vault Medical Services to provide free at-home COVID-19 saliva tests, according to the Associated Press. Anyone interested in a test can order one through the state Department of Health Services website starting immediately. Users must collect a sample as a Vault testing supervisor looks on via Zoom and then mail it back to a Vault lab using a prepaid label that comes with the kit. Results will take 48 hours to 72 hours.

Wisconsin health officials say a total of 21,529 people have been hospitalized from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, about 4.4% of the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the virus.

Of the confirmed cases in Wisconsin, 19% involve people between the ages of 20 to 29, 16% are between 30 and 39, 15% are between 50 and 59, and 14% are 40 to 49. An estimated 11% are between 10 and 19, and another 11% are between 60 and 69.

As of Sunday, Milwaukee County reported the largest number of confirmed cases with 85,745, along with 984 deaths. Waukesha County has reported 34,365 confirmed cases and 344 deaths, Dane County has reported 33,807 confirmed cases and 182 deaths, and Brown County has reported 26,463 cases and 162 deaths.

A more detailed breakdown of cases by county can be found on the DHS website.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 2,714 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, along with 54 new deaths.

Take into account, these newly reported cases and deaths includes counts from Jan. 1 and 2, due to the holidays.

MDH's COVID-19 case definition includes both antigen testing and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. Positive PCR test results are considered confirmed cases, while positive antigen test results are considered probable cases.

Sunday's new case total includes 2,534 confirmed cases and 180 probable cases.

The total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began is now 420,544, with 14,858 of those as antigen test results.

MDH says 53 new deaths from the virus were reported. That pushes the total number of fatalities in Minnesota to 5,430.

To date, 22,095 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic started, with 4,658 of them needing care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 403,419 people once diagnosed with the virus have recovered enough that they no longer need isolation.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 20-24 account for the most cases with 42,649 cases and three deaths, and ages 25-29 follow with

37,812 cases and six deaths. Those between 85 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group with 1,031 out of 5,561 cases.

In terms of likely exposure to the coronavirus, MDH says 88,780 cases were the result of community transmission with no known contact with an infected person, and 81,840 had known contact with a person who has a confirmed case.

A total of 34,932 cases involved exposure in a congregate living setting,

7,367 were in a corrections setting, and 874 were in a homeless shelter. MDH data shows 18,106 were linked to an outbreak outside of congregate living or health care.

MDH says 26,196 cases were linked to travel. Health care workers or patients account for 12,285 of diagnosed COVID-19 cases. The source of transmission for 150,164 cases is still unknown or missing.

MDH has prioritized testing for people in congregate care, hospitalized patients and health care workers, which may impact the scale of those numbers. However, now MDH is urging anyone who is symptomatic or even asymptomatic to be tested. Testing locations can be found online.

Hennepin County has the most COVID activity in the state with 87,386 cases and 1,405 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 37,572 cases and 698 deaths, Dakota County with 30,764 cases and 281 deaths and Anoka County with 29,310 cases and 332 deaths.

Full data, including a breakdown of PCR and antigen test totals in some categories, can be found on MDH's website.

KARE 11's coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear.