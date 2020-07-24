Live updates: New Minnesota COVID-19 cases exceed 700 for second consecutive day

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

MDH reports second straight day of COVID-19 cases exceeding 700

Statewide indoor mask mandate to begin Saturday

Masks will be required in public indoor settings, like stores and restaurants



New data shared Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health

(MDH) reflects what appears to be an upward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

MDH reports 773 new cases diagnosed in the past 24-hour reporting period based on 16,789 tests completed in state and private labs. It's the second straight day of cases exceeding 700, and the daily average from Monday to Wednesday was just under 600. In total, 49,488 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Minnesota since the onset of the pandemic.

Five more people died of complications from COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities in the state to 1,566. Of that number, 1,199 people, or 77%, were residing in long-term or assisted living facilities.

Hospitals in Minnesota are currently caring for 278 patients, 108 with symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU. The total number is a bit lower than Thursday.

Health officials say 42,882 people at one time diagnosed with the virus have recovered enough to no longer require isolation.

People between the ages of 20 and 29 continue to make up the largest group of COVID-19 cases with 11,697. Three people in that demographic have died. Those between 30 and 39 account for 9,178 cases and 12 deaths, while those between 80 and 80 comprise just 1,754 cases but 528 deaths. That is 34% of Minnesota's total.

Hennepin County reports the most cases, with 15,810 and 805 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 6,070 and 253 deaths. Dakota County health officials report 3,324 cases and 102 fatalities.

Thursday, July 23

The number of Minnesotans requiring hospitalization for COVID-19 continues a slow but steady climb, according to numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Thursday.

Hospitals across Minnesota are currently caring for 282 patients, with 107 requiring treatment in the ICU. That marks the third straight day total hospitalizations have increased, and while the numbers are not dramatic they reflect concern of state health officials that Minnesotans may be letting down their guard in the fight against the coronavirus.

MDH reports 763 new cases of the virus based on 16,676 tests processed in state and private labs. Those new cases bring to 48,721 the number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Nine Minnesotans died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the number of fatalities in Minnesota to 1,561. Of those deaths, 1,198, or 77%, occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Of those who have at one time tested positive, 42,524 people have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

People between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the largest group of coronavirus cases with 11,488 and three deaths, while those ages 30 to 39 account for 9,032 cases and 12 deaths. People between 80 and 80 comprise just 1,741 cases but 527 deaths, the most of any age group.

Hennepin County has the most cases of COVID-19 with 15,537 and 804 deaths. Ramsey County reports 5,985 and 253 deaths, while Dakota County has 3,263 cases and 101 deaths.