Live updates: New Minnesota COVID-19 cases dip below 1,000

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, Jan. 17

Walz to unveil vaccine pilot program Monday

Gopher men's basketball game canceled due to COVID outbreak inside Nebraska program

Minnesota providers now allowed flexibility to vaccinate some broader groups if they have available doses

New COVID variant to be an "important variable" in Minnesota's trends

Data released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows both new COVID-19 cases and deaths from the virus dipping from Sunday's numbers.

MDH says 980 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the last day, down from 1,364 on Sunday. Those news cases are based on results from 21,438 tests (20,373 PCR, 1,065 antigen) processed in private and state labs.

Testing volume was down, as is common on weekends.

Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

Twelve more COVID deaths were recorded, pushing the state total to 5,939. Minnesota is likely to move past the milestone of 6,000 fatalities this week or next.

Total hospitalizations across the state now stand at 23,428 since the start of the pandemic, with 4,881 patients requiring care in the ICU. Of all those who at one time tested positive for coronavirus, 429,325 no longer require isolation.

The state's vaccination dashboard shows 194,462 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 38,025 completing the two-shot series. MDH says of the doses shipped to Minnesota (407,575 to providers, 109,100 for CDC long-term care vaccination program) 45.1% have been used.

Young adults make up the largest grouping of Minnesota's COVID cases, with those 20 to 24 accounting for 45,129 cases and three deaths, and people 25 to 29 recording 40,256 cases and six deaths. Those between 85 and 89 account for the state's largest group of fatalities with 1,122 in 5,891 diagnosed cases.

Hennepin County has reported the most COVID activity in the state with 92,930 cases and 1,478 deaths, followed by Ramsey County 39,917 cases and 738 deaths, Dakota County with 32,945 cases and 340 deaths, and Anoka County with 30,935 cases and 364 fatalities.

Cook County in the northeastern part of the state reports the lease COVID activity with 114 cases and zero deaths.

Sunday, Jan. 16

2 p.m.

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services (WDHS) reported 1,606 new cases Sunday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 521,794.

Health officials reported one new death on Sunday as the total number of fatalities rose to 5,451, approximately 1% of those who are infected with the virus.

Wisconsin health officials say a total of 23,076 people have been hospitalized from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, about 4.4% of the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the virus.

Of the confirmed cases in Wisconsin, 19% involve people between the ages of 20 to 29, 16% are between 30 and 39, 15% are between 50 and 59, and 14% are 40 to 49. An estimated 11% are between 10 and 19, and another 11% are between 60 and 69.

As of Sunday, Milwaukee County reported the largest number of confirmed cases with 91,534, along with 1,083 deaths. Waukesha County has reported 37,617 confirmed cases and 392 deaths, Dane County has reported 36,433 confirmed cases and 218 deaths, and Brown County has reported 28,282 cases and 178 deaths.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 1,364 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, along with 40 new deaths.

MDH's COVID-19 case definition includes both antigen testing and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. Positive PCR test results are considered confirmed cases, while positive antigen test results are considered probable cases.

Sunday's new case total includes 1,224 confirmed cases and 140 probable cases.

The total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began is now 446,380, with 17,861 of those as antigen test results.

As of Sunday, 184,943 Minnesotans have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. A total of 35,800 have received the full series of doses.

MDH says 40 new deaths from the virus were reported. That pushes the total number of fatalities in Minnesota to 5,887.

