Live updates: MDH reports 931 new COVID-19 cases, based on higher testing numbers

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thursday, Sept. 17

MDH reports 931 new COVID cases, based on higher testing numbers

MSHSL sued over moving football, volleyball seasons due to COVID

Big Ten votes to start football season in late October

Numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflect a significant increase both in confirmed cases of COVID-19 and test numbers from the previous day.

MDH is reporting 931 new cases based on the results of 19,743 tests, just short of double the testing numbers reported Wednesday (9,887). That brings the total of confirmed cases in Minnesota to 86,722 since the pandemic began.

Nine more Minnesotans have died of coronavirus, bringing fatalities to 1,942. Of those deaths 1,408, or 72% of them, occurred in long-term or assisted living settings.

As of Thursday 242 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across the state, including 132 with symptoms serious enough to require care in the ICU. State health officials says 79,878 people who tested positive for the virus at one time have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

People between the ages of 20 and 24 continue to make up the largest subset of Minnesota's coronavirus cases with 11,828 cases and one fatality, followed by those 25 to 29 with 8,604 cases and three deaths. Minnesotans ages 15 to 19 now comprise 8,106 cases but zero fatalities.

The age group with the greatest number of COVID-19 fatalities are those from 85 to 89, with 330 deaths in just 1,178 cases. That means 28% of the people from that demographic who were diagnosed with the virus died from it.

Hennepin County has the most COVID activity with 25,264 cases and 915 fatalities, followed by Ramsey County with 10,267 cases and 314 deaths. Dakota County reports 6,942 cases and 124 deaths.

Cook County has the least coronavirus activity with just six cases, followed by Kittson County with 13 cases.

(Case averages through Monday, Sept. 14, 2020)

Wednesday, Sept. 16

11 a.m.

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm says Minnesota could anticipate an increase in infection numbers from Labor Day similar to the 4th of July.

State Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said the CDC has provided states with a playbook for vaccine planning. The document says that they do not know when a vaccine will be available, Ehresmann said.

There will be three vaccine phases. First phase will focus on healthcare workers and severe illness patients. Second phase will start adding general population. Third phase will mean the vaccine is available for everyone.

MDH Medical Director Dr. Ruth Lynfield said they have began a statewide survey for households to learn more about how COVID-19 has spread in the community and how infection rates differ in Minnesota regions. Households have been randomly selected. The teams going to the houses will be public health workers who will be wearing masks and will be identified as part of the survey team. The teams will offer nasal and antibody tests. Participation is voluntary and all information will be kept private, Lyfield said.

In terms of sports resuming, health officials said they understand why parents want their kids to have the experience of playing sports but that there are risks involved and researchers are still learning about health complications from COVID-19 in young people.

11 a.m.

State health officials say another 513 Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last day, and the virus has claimed another seven lives.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says the new cases were documented through the processing of 9,910 tests in private and state labs. They bring the state's case total since the start of the pandemic to 85,813.

Seven more deaths have been linked to coronavirus, bringing Minnesota fatalities to 1,933. Of those deaths 1,402, or 72% occurred in assisted living or long-term settings.

Currently, 244 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across Minnesota, 136 of them with symptoms serious enough to require care in the ICU. MDH says 79,583 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered enough to no longer require isolation.

Those between the ages of 20 and 24 account for the largest group of Minnesota's COVID cases with 11,687 and one death, followed by people 25 to 29 who make up 8,526 cases and three deaths. Minnesotans ages 15 to 19 comprise 7,986 cases, with zero deaths.

The state's demographic with the most fatalities is those between 85 and 89. Of that age group 329 have died from a pool of just 1,169 cases diagnosed.

Hennepin County has the most coronavirus activity with 25,093 cases and 909 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 10,166 cases and 314 fatalities. Dakota County reports 6,895 cases and 123 deaths.

Cook County in far northeastern Minnesota has the least COVID activity with just six cases and no deaths.