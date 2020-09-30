Live updates: MDH reports 16 COVID deaths, most since Aug. 19

Here are the latest developments, case numbers and trends with COVID-19 developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Wednesday, Sept. 30



MDH reports 16 COVID-19 deaths, most in 6 weeks

Officials warn of increasing COVID clusters, outbreaks in workplaces

Vikings suspend in-person activities after Titans report outbreak

High school football, volleyball seasons kick off this week

Officials urge anyone attending political rallies to follow public health guidance ahead of Trump event in Duluth

New numbers released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflect the most single-day COVID-19 deaths in six weeks.

Sixteen Minnesotans died of coronavirus in the last 24 hour reporting period, the most since 17 deaths were reported August 19. Total fatalities attributed to the virus in Minnesota have now reached 2,036. Of those deaths 1,458, or 72% of them, occurred in long-term care or assisted living settings.

MDH says 689 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state's number of confirmed cases to 99,134 since the onset of the pandemic. Of those cases, 89,392 people have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

An additional six people have been admitted to Minnesota hospitals to get treatment for coronavirus, two of them with symptoms serious enough to require care in the ICU.

People between 20 and 24 continue to account for the largest number of Minnesota's COVID cases by a considerable margin with 13,514 and one death, followed by those between 25 and 29 with 9,760 and three fatalities. Young people between 15 and 19 comprise 9,420 of the cases with no fatalities.

Hennepin County reports the most coronavirus activity, with 27,728 cases and 936 fatalities, followed by Ramsey County with 11,209 case and 325 deaths. Dakota County officials have registered 7,724 cases and 127 fatalities.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota has the least COVID activity with 7 cases and no deaths, followed by Kittson County with just 12 confirmed cases.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 817 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Tuesday.

The new numbers, reported across the state over the past 24 hours, bring Minnesota to 98,447 cases in total since the pandemic began, and 2,020 deaths.

Nearly 90% - 88,380 - of the identified COVID-19 patients have recovered enough to no longer need to be isolated.

MDH collected reports of eight new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, but no new admissions to the ICU. The state agency has recently changed the way it reports hospitalizations, releasing new admissions each day instead of the total number of people currently hospitalized.

Young people ages 20-24 are holding strong as the age group with the most COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, at 13,434. Although people ages 25-29 have been the number-two group for quite some time, teenagers from 15 to 19 years old are gaining on them quickly.

As of Tuesday, there are 9,701 confirmed cases among people 25-29 and 9,362 among teens 15-19.

After the Minnesota State High School League voted to reinstate high school football and volleyball for the fall, practice was allowed to start Monday. The first football games are scheduled for Friday. Health officials have warned that the increased contact could allow for more virus spread.

MDH reported Monday that workplace COVID-19 outbreaks are increasing as businesses continue to bring more workers back. Clusters and outbreaks are also being traced to social gatherings like weddings, funerals and parties.

Worldwide, the coronavirus death count surpassed one million this week. The bleak milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University and almost certainly an undercount, is greater than the population of Austin, Texas.