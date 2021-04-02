Live updates: New COVID cases double in Minnesota, but so does testing volume

Here are the latest developments with COVID-19 spread in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and the monumental effort to vaccinate state residents.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thursday, Feb. 4

Minnesota Wild season put on hold after COVID outbreak

Minneapolis community vaccination clinic opens

Walz: Vaccinations per day double last week's numbers

More than 35,000 COVID vaccine doses, 100+ more vaccination sites made available for Minnesota seniors

11 a.m.

New COVID-19 cases more than doubled Thursday according to new data released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), but those numbers are accompanied by a huge increase in testing volume.

State health officials recorded 1,410 new coronavirus cases in the past day, after reporting just 669 in Wednesday. Those cases are based on the results of 50,330 tests (44,324 PCR, 6,006 antigen) processed in private and state labs. That testing volume is well over two times the number of tests reported Wednesday, which at least partially explains the significant jump in new cases.

Health experts consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case. Minnesota has now recorded 465,176 total cases of the virus, 20,610 of them associated with antigen tests.

Another 17 Minnesotans have died from the virus, bringing total fatalities in the state to 6,251 since the pandemic began. Of that number 3,995, or 64% of them, are tied to long-term care or assisted living settings.

Total hospitalizations from COVID-19 now sit at 24,565, with 5,079 of those requiring ICU care. MDH says 450,383 people who at one time tested positive have recovered enough that they no longer need to be isolated.

The effort to vaccinate is moving ahead steadily, with 475,200 Minnesotans having received at least one dose as of Tuesday. MDH says 128,694 people have completed the two-shot series, and those numbers should rise more rapidly with the opening of two larger community clinics in Minneapolis and Duluth.

At this point vaccine providers are still short of Governor Walz's directive to administer 90% of the vaccines they receive within three days time. Currently that number stands at 82%.

People ages 20 to 24 make up the largest group of cases in the state with 46,720. Three people from that demographic have died. Those ages 25 to 29 are the next largest group with 41,795 and six deaths.

State data says the largest grouping of deaths involves people ages 85 to 89, with 1,192 fatalities in just 6,086 diagnosed cases.

Hennepin County has recorded the most COVID cases in the state with 96,570 and 1,541 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 41,485 cases and 773 deaths, Dakota County with 34,435 cases and 369 deaths, and Anoka County with 32,006 cases and 375 deaths.

Cook County has the least COVID activity in Minnesota, holding steady at 116 cases since the pandemic started. Lake of the Woods County has the next lowest case number with 207.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

While new cases of COVID-19 continue to trend lower in the state, data released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflects that the virus is still a deadly foe.

An additional 24 deaths from coronavirus were recorded in the last day, bringing Minnesota's total to 6,234. That is the highest single-day total in nearly a week. Of those deaths 3,946, or 63%, are associated with assisted living or long-term care settings.

There were 669 new cases reported Wednesday, consistent with case numbers in recent days. Those cases are based on results from 21,408 tests (17,319 PCR, 4,089 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health experts consider a positive PCR tests a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

Minnesota has now had 463,766 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, 20,392 of those based on antigen tests.

The state vaccine dashboard says as of Monday, 458,651 people had received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, with 122,597 having completed the two-shot series. Providers continue to inch closer to a directive laid out by Gov. Walz, asking them to administer 90% of the vaccines they receive within three days. As of Monday the success rate was 82%. Overall, 8% of Minnesotans have received at least one vaccination.

Hospitalization numbers continue to drop, with 379 beds across the state being used to treat coronavirus patients as of Monday. Of those beds, 77 are in the ICU. Bed availability is improving slowly in hospitals across the Twin Cities metro, with 4.2% of non-ICU beds being open for patients, and 7.3% of ICU beds open.

Total hospitalizations due to the virus have climbed to 24,493 since the pandemic began, with 5,065 of those patients requiring ICU care.

MDH says 449,707 people who at one time tested positive have recovered enough that they no longer need to be isolated.

Young adults between 20 and 29 make up the largest group of recorded COVID cases, with 88,277 and nine deaths. That's nearly one in every five of Minnesota's diagnosed cases. The largest grouping of deaths continues to be those between 85 and 89, with 1,189 fatalities in 6,065 cases.

Hennepin County has recorded the most COVID activity in the state, with 96,262 and 1,539 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 41,383 cases and 770 deaths, Dakota County with 34,335 cases and 367 deaths, and Anoka County with 31,905 cases and 374 deaths.

Cook County in northeast Minnesota remains the only county in the state with less than 200 total cases (116). Lake of the Woods County is the next lowest with 205 recorded cases.

KARE 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit kare11.com/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, and kare11.com/vaccine for answers to all of your questions about the race to get the U.S. vaccinated. Have a question? Text it to us at 763-797-7215. And get the latest coronavirus updates sent right to your inbox every morning. Subscribe to the KARE 11 Sunrise newsletter here. Help local families in need: www.kare11.com/give11.