Live updates: MDH numbers reflect slow increase in hospitalizations

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Wednesday, July 22

MDH says 273 people hospitalized with coronavirus, most in days

Wisconsin reaches new daily high in COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Cub joins Target, other major retailers in shopper mask mandate

Minnesota bars, restaurants warned over alleged COVID-19 safety violations

New numbers shared by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflect a slow rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, while the number of cases is down from the average reported earlier in the week.

MDH reports that 507 Minnesotans tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24-hour reporting period. That's down from the 636 case average reported Monday and Tuesday, when the numbers were adjusted to compensate for a new data reporting system. MDH commissioner Jan Malcolm said she did not expect the new system to impact case numbers reported beginning Wednesday.

As of Wednesday a total of 47,961 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Hospitals across the state report 273 patients are currently hospitalized with complications of COVID-19, 119 being cared for in the ICU. Both figures are a slight increase from earlier in the week, and reflect a concern voiced by MDH that hospitalization numbers appear to be trending upward.

Four more Minnesotans have perished from complications of the virus, bringing fatalities in the state to 1,552 since the onset of the pandemic. of those deaths, 1,192, or 77% of those deaths occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH says 42,234 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have now recovered enough to no longer require isolation.

People ages 20 to 29 continue to make up the largest group of coronavirus cases with 11,294, with three deaths. Those ages 30 to 39 account for 8,908 cases and 12 deaths, while people between 80 and 89 comprise just 1,729 of the cases but 524 deaths, 34% of the state total.

Health official in Hennepin County report 15,273 cases and 803 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 5,890 cases and 251 deaths. Dakota County reports 3,194 cases and 100 deaths.





Tuesday, July 21

2 p.m.

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 1,117 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a record single-day high for the state.

That brings the state's total cases to 44,135. An additional 14,488 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past day in Wisconsin.

DHS also reported 13 deaths Tuesday, the highest since June 20, bringing the state's total number of deaths to 859.

Wisconsin health officials say an additional 65 people have been hospitalized from the virus.

Of the confirmed cases in Wisconsin, 26% involve people between the ages of 20 to 29, 17% are between 30 and 39, 14% are between 40 and 49, and 13% are 50 to 59. An estimated 9% are between 60 and 69, and 9% are between 10 and 19.

Milwaukee County reports the largest number of cases with 16,570 and 416 deaths. Brown County reports 3,596 cases and 46 deaths, while Dane County has registered 3,586 cases and 33 deaths.

11 a.m.

Numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Monday and Tuesday reflect 1,272 new cases of COVID-19, and continue an extended trend of single-digit fatalities.

On Monday MDH reported what would have been a one-day high of 922 cases diagnosed, but cautioned that a new data recording system likely impacted those numbers. Combined with the 352 cases reported on the MDH website Tuesday, that reflects a daily average of 636 for the two days.

The department does not expect the system to affect daily case number reports after Tuesday.

Those cases bring the total of diagnosed cases in the state to 47,457 since the onset of the pandemic.

Three more Minnesotans died from complications of the coronavirus in the past 24-hour reporting period, pushing the number of fatalities in the state to 1,548.

The number of patients currently hospitalized in Minnesota is up slightly at 266. Of those patients, 112 are showing symptoms severe enough to require care in the ICU.

MDH says 41,511 of the Minnesotans once diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Those between the ages of 20 and 29 continue to make up the largest group of cases with 11,169 and just two deaths. People ages 30 to 39 comprise 8,818 cases and 12 deaths, while people 80 to 80 account for just 1,724 cases but 523 of Minnesota's total deaths. That's 33%.

Hennepin County health officials confirm 15,125 coronavirus cases and 802 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 5,825 cases and 250 deaths. Dakota County has recorded 3,138 cases and 100 deaths.