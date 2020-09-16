Live updates: MDH reports 513 new COVID cases, 7 deaths

Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers, trends and developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Wednesday, Sept. 16

MSHSL sued over moving football, volleyball seasons due to COVID

Big Ten votes to start football season in late October

School officials preach caution with sick kids

MDH has a website for resources for families and those in need of child care.

11 a.m.

State health officials say another 513 Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last day, and the virus has claimed another seven lives.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says the new cases were documented through the processing of 9,910 tests in private and state labs. They bring the state's case total since the start of the pandemic to 85,813.

Seven more deaths have been linked to coronavirus, bringing Minnesota fatalities to 1,933. Of those deaths 1,402, or 72% occurred in assisted living or long-term settings.

Currently, 244 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across Minnesota, 136 of them with symptoms serious enough to require care in the ICU. MDH says 79,583 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered enough to no longer require isolation.

Those between the ages of 20 and 24 account for the largest group of Minnesota's COVID cases with 11,687 and one death, followed by people 25 to 29 who make up 8,526 cases and three deaths. Minnesotans ages 15 to 19 comprise 7,986 cases, with zero deaths.

The state's demographic with the most fatalities is those between 85 and 89. Of that age group 329 have died from a pool of just 1,169 cases diagnosed.

Hennepin County has the most coronavirus activity with 25,093 cases and 909 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 10,166 cases and 314 fatalities. Dakota County reports 6,895 cases and 123 deaths.

Cook County in far northeastern Minnesota has the least COVID activity with just six cases and no deaths.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

11 a.m.

Numbers released by state health officials Tuesday show 432 Minnesotans have been newly diagnosed with COVID-19.

The new cases are based on the results of 9,672 tests reported by private and state labs over the past 24 hours. That brings Minnesota's total of coronavirus cases to 85,351 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reports that an additional five people have died from the virus, bringing fatalities to 1,927. Of those deaths 1,400, or 73% of them occurred in assisted living or long-term care settings.

As of Tuesday 238 people are in Minnesota hospitals being treated for COVID-19, with 131 showing symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU. MDH says 78,953 people who at one time tested positive for coronavirus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Minnesotans between the ages of 20 and 24 continue to make up the largest number of cases in the state with 11,622. Only one person from that age group has died from the virus. Those between 25 and 29 account for 8,481 cases and 3 deaths, while people 15 to 19 now comprise 7,928 cases with zero deaths.

The age group with the most COVID-19 fatalities are Minnesotans from 85 to 89, with 328 deaths from just 1,164 diagnosed cases.

Hennepin County continues to see the most coronavirus activity with 25,018 cases and 908 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 10,145 cases and 313 fatalities. Dakota County reports 6,870 cases and 122 deaths.

Cook County, which is in far northeast Minnesota, has the least amount of COVID-19 activity with just six cases.