Live updates: MDH reports 645 new cases, 29 deaths from COVID-19

Here are the latest developments on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Wednesday, May 20

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 645 new cases and 29 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of total positive cases is now 17,670. A total of 167,338 tests have been completed in the state.

Of the total positive cases 2,205 are healthcare workers.

There are now 12,227 patients who no longer require isolation.

The total amount of deaths is 777 with 635 of them among patients who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. Nine deaths are listed as probable COVID-19 deaths, which means COVID-19 is listed on the death certificate but there is not a positive test documented for the person.

A total of 2,308 cases require hospitalization and 550 of them are hospitalized as of today. There are 212 patients in the ICU as of today too.

The age group with the most cases is 30-39 years old with 3,542 cases and three deaths. Those 20-29 years old are the next largest group with 3,128 testing positive for the virus.

Patients ages 70 and older account for 640 of the deaths in the state.

In terms of likely exposure to coronavirus, MDH says 3,759 cases involve exposure in a congregate living setting, 2,905 cases had known contact with a person who has a confirmed case, 2,784 cases had community transmission with no known contact with an infected person and 630 cases were linked to travel. Statistics say 937 of the positive cases are health care workers. The source of transmission is unknown for 6,655 cases.

MDH has prioritized testing for people in congregate care, hospitalized patients and health care workers, which may impact the scale of those numbers.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state at 5,838, with 485 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 1,846 cases and 80 deaths, then Stearns County with 1,831 cases and 11 deaths.

Tuesday, May 19

MDH reports single-day high in hospitalizations

DVS opens drivers exam stations to long lines, health checks

AG Keith Ellison sues tavern owner over plans to reopen against state guidelines

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm urges Minnesotans to continue social distancing in a "new normal"

2 p.m.

Five hundred forty-five Minnesotans are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, after the highest one-day jump in hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm said on the department's daily update call that while they reported an increase of 57 additional hospitalizations Tuesday, the number of people in the ICU remained steady at 229.

"It's certainly notable," Malcolm said of the increase in hospitalized patients. "It is a big jump."

MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said with COVID-19 patients, there may be mild symptoms at first and then severe symptoms days later. She said the increase this week, therefore, could actually be linked to a higher number of new cases identified last week.

Tuesday, May 19 is the first day that Gov. Tim Walz ordered flags at state and federal buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the virus. That will continue on the 19th day of every month through 2020.

Ehresmann urged parents to continue taking their children in for their well-child check-ups.

Malcolm said that anyone who is symptomatic should be able to get a diagnostic test for COVID-19 at this point. Antibody tests, while useful for showing society-level trends, are not necessarily helpful at the individual level at this time, according to Malcolm.

Those antibody tests, also called serology tests, show whether someone has COVID-19 antibodies and may have already been exposed to the virus. There is hope that these tests will help to show some kind of immunity against coronavirus, but MDH warned that it is not "actively promoting" antibody tests at this time.

"We don't know what it means in terms of the duration of protection and how much antibody is necessary, what type of a result is sufficient to say you really have some level of protection," Ehresmann said. "There are many, many tests out there that are not FDA approved."

"It's not that there isn't a place for antibody testing and it won't have an important role," Ehresmann said, but right now MDH is focusing on diagnostic testing.