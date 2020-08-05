Live updates: More than 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 100,000 tests in Minnesota

Here are the latest developments on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Minnesota crosses 10,000 mark in cases, 100,000 tests

New guidance for virtual graduation ceremonies

State unveils "battle plan" to protect long-term care facilities

Friday, May 8

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reports Minnesota has surpassed 10,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and 100,000 completed tests.

The latest daily figures reported by MDH show 10,088 Minnesotans have tested positive for coronavirus since the first case was reported in early March; that includes 723 additional cases in the past day.

The report shows another 26 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 534 deaths. MDH says the majority of those deaths, 434, have been among cases in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH says 101,270 tests have been completed by the state or an outside lab, including 3,849 tests in the past day.

A total of 5,697 confirmed cases have now recovered to the point of no longer needing isolation.

The state reports 23% of the current cases involved exposure in a congregate living setting, with 15% of cases resulting from known contact with another COVID-19 case.

Hennepin County continues to report the highest number of confirmed cases in the state, at 3,153. Stearns County has the second highest total at 1,274, followed by Nobles County at 1,177.

9 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Education, Office of Higher Education, and Minnesota Department of Health have released new guidance for schools on conducting graduation ceremonies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The three departments are recommending virtual commencement ceremonies where possible, ensuring that graduates and their families do not have to leave their homes.

Thursday, May 7

2 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz and state officials revealed a new five-point "battle plan" Thursday for protecting Minnesotans living in long-term care facilities.

The plan calls for:

Expanding testing for residents and facility workers

Providing on-site testing support and troubleshooting

Providing personal protective equipment for facilities

Ensuring adequate staffing levels

Leveraging partnerships with state agencies, as well as local and regional public health organizations to reduce transmission and limit exposure

According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), 15% of the state's confirmed COVID-19 cases have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facility; 25% of the state's confirmed cases involved exposure for staff or residents in a congregate living setting. MDH said 407 of the state's 508 recorded COVID-19 deaths occurred in cases at long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH commissioner Jan Malcolm said the virus is not hitting long-term care facilities equally, noting that only 1 in 5 long-term care facilities and 1 in 10 assisted living facilities have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.

On testing, Malcolm said the department will issue new guidance on testing and screening at long-term care facilities. That guidance will include consistent "active screening" practices for staff and residents. Testing will be expanded to all symptomatic residents and staff; and in a major shift in state policy, facility-wide testing will be required when a case is confirmed or multiple people develop symptoms.

The state will also begin working with health systems to set up "strike teams" that can quickly conduct on-site testing at long-term care facilities.

Under the plan, the state will maintain and manage a cache of masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for long-term facilities to use in an emergency when a facility uses up its own supplies and is not able to restock. The state will ensure that needed equipment is delivered to facilities dealing with outbreaks, and will provide to other facilities based on availability.

The plan calls for several strategies for staffing support at facilities facing outbreaks, which includes using COVID-19 federal funding to build a team of health care workers who can provide temporary staffing when needed. The state would also use databases to contact health care workers for on-call shifts, and use incentives "to encourage health care systems to provide crisis staffing to facilities," according to the plan.

Meeting those staffing needs could also include activation of the Minnesota National Guard, under the state's updated plan.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.