Live updates: MDH reports 21,960 COVID-19 cases and 899 deaths

Here are the latest developments on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Tuesday, May 26

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 21,960 total positive cases in the state. There have been 652 newly reported cases and 18 reported deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of completed tests is now at 209,898.

Of the total positive cases, 2,427 of them are healthcare workers.

There are now 15,523 patients who no longer require isolation.

There have been 899 deaths in the state due to the virus, and 732 of them were among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH lists 9 deaths as probable from COVID-19. This means that COVID-19 is listed on the death certificate but there is no positive test documented for the person.

A total of 2,709 cases have required hospitalization and 570 are hospitalized as of today. There are 258 patients in ICU as of today.

The age group of people between 30-39 years has the most cases with 4,397 and 4 deaths, followed by people ages 20-29 with 4,020 cases and zero deaths.

The age age group with the most deaths is in ages 80-89 with 1,126 cases and 305 deaths.

Hennepin County has the most cases with 7,421 cases and 549 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 2,551 cases and 98 deaths and Stearns County with 1,959 cases and 12 deaths.

In terms of likely exposure, 5,427 cases are linked to community exposure to someone who is known to have COVID-19, followed by 5,118 cases linked to congregate living, 4,646 of the cases are linked to community exposure without knowing someone who is known to have COVID-19, 1,356 cases are linked to healthcare staff and 725 cases are linked to travel. The exposure type of 4,688 cases is unknown.

Monday, May 25

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says the number of COVID-19 cases in the state now tops 21,000, with an additional 745 people testing positive for the virus during the last 24-hour reporting period.

MDH reported Monday that 21,315 people have now been diagnosed with the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. Private and state labs have performed 204,059 tests, a number that should ramp up as the National Guard steps up testing at six locations across Minnesota.

Hospitalizations continue to climb, with health officials reporting that 605 people are being treated for the coronavirus across the state, with 248 of those patients requiring care in the ICU. Both numbers mark single-day highs since MDH started keeping statistics.

Twelve more Minnesotans have lost their lives to COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to 881. Of those deaths, 717, or 81%, have occurred in long-term or assisted living settings. People between the ages of 80 and 89 account for 300 deaths, while those between 90 and 99 account for 229 deaths.

MDH says 14,816 people who at one time tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.