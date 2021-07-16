Live updates: MDH reports 249 new COVID cases, 3 deaths

Here is the latest data from Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, July 16

Minnesota phasing out most mass vaccination sites after hitting goal

COVID-19 outbreaks reported at youth camps across the country

Japan says no fans will be allowed at the Olympic games due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Tokyo

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 249 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 607,524 since the start of the pandemic.

Three additional deaths were also reported Friday, for a total of 7,635 since the onset of the pandemic.

A total of 32,395 Minnesotans have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March 2020. Currently 101 people are in the hospital due to the virus, with 19 of those receiving care in the ICU.

MDH reports 598,427 people who once tested positive have reached the point where they no longer require isolation.

The latest state vaccine data shows nearly 3,102,958 million Minnesotans have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 2,953,217 people now fully vaccinated.

Thursday, July 15

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 216 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 607,278 since the start of the pandemic.

Two additional deaths were also reported Thursday, for a total of 7,632 since the onset of the pandemic. Of those deaths, 4,489 were reported in a long-term care or assisted living facility.

A total of 32,914 Minnesotans have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March 2020. MDH reports 598,390 people who once tested positive have reached the point where they no longer require isolation.