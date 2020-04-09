Live updates: MDH reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 856 cases

Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers, trends and developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, Sept. 4

Gov. Walz urges coronavirus precautions ahead of Labor Day weekend

47 Minnesota counties fall under in-person learning guidance

11 a.m.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) officials are reporting 10 additional COVID-19 deaths and more than 850 new cases of the virus as they urge state residents to use caution during the upcoming holiday weekend.

The 856 cases diagnosed in the last 24-hour reporting period are based on the results of 18,693 tests performed in private and state labs. That brings Minnesota's case total to 78,966 since the pandemic began.

MDH says the 10 deaths bring coronavirus fatalities in the state to 1,847. Of those deaths 1,354, or 73% of them, occurred in long-term or assisted living environments.

Currently 274 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across Minnesota, 138 of them in ICU. Total hospitalizations since the arrival of the virus now stand at 6,635.

Health officials say 70,537 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered enough to no longer require isolation.

Those between the ages of 20 and 24 make up Minnesota's largest group of coronavirus cases by a significant margin, accounting for 10,563 cases and a single death. People 25 to 29 comprise 7,911 cases and three deaths, while those 30 to 34 account for 7,298 cases and seven deaths.

People between 85 and 89 account for just 1,107 cases but 311 deaths, the most of any demographic.

Hennepin County has experienced the most coronavirus activity with 23,798 cases and 888 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 9,492 and 301 deaths. Dakota County health officials have registered 6,303 cases and 113 fatalities.

Cook County has the fewest cases of the virus in Minnesota with six.

Thursday, Sept. 3

3:15 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz and state health officials urged Minnesotans to continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 over Labor Day weekend, particularly at private gatherings.

"Six months ago it was my hope we'd back to all the things we talked about," Walz said. "The virus has not allowed us to do that, and we have to remain vigilant."

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) commissioner Jan Malcolm noted many cases are coming from a variety of both indoor and outdoor informal gatherings, where people are spending extended periods of time in close contact, often in situations where masks and distancing guidelines are not being followed.

MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann gave examples of two events that have concerned health officials. One was an indoor wedding in southwestern Minnesota which exceeded state guidelines for capacity and social distancing, with 275 guests who were not wearing masks. Ehresmann said there have been 56 COVID-19 cases tied to the wedding so far, and the number may be higher, but she said some people are choosing not to get tested to avoid driving up positive case numbers.

"By failing to acknowledge a problem you don't make that problem go away, you make it worse," Ehresmann said. "People who don't get tested for COVID because they're fearful of the impact for themselves, or their school or their community, in reality are making the problem worse, allowing the virus to spread undetected in their community, which prolongs the outbreak and rolls the dice with lives of people around them."

Ehresmann also noted the recent Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, which has been linked to 50 COVID-19 cases and one death in Minnesota so far. Ehresmann said at least one of those positive patients later attended a wedding and potentially exposed others.

Gov. Walz said he and members of his administration discuss the state's COVID trends and concerns daily, but he currently has no plans to "turn back the dial" on business openings.

12:30 p.m.

Weekly data released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows 47 of Minnesota's 87 counties have COVID-19 case rates low enough for full in-person education under the state's learning model guidance for the school year. All of those counties are in greater Minnesota.

The current data is based on 14-day case rates per 10,000 people by date of specimen collection, from August 9 to 22.

Two counties (Le Sueur and Waseca) had case rates increase high enough to move into the state's second-highest recommended education restriction tier, which calls for hybrid learning for elementary students and distance learning for secondary students. McLeod County also remains in that category, after rising to that guidance level for the first time last week.

State officials have emphasized that this case data alone does not automatically determine the learning plan for a particular county or school district, but is meant to be used in guidance as the first step in each district's decision-making process.