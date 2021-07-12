Live updates: MDH reports 12,445 additional COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state.

ST PAUL, Minn. — MDH reports 12,445 additional cases, 45 more deaths attributed to COVID-19

COVID-19 hospitalizations cross 1,600 mark

ICU beds now at 98% total occupancy across the state

More than 8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to date

Tuesday, Dec. 7

11:30 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 12,445 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The large number includes cases from over the weekend, as MDH no longer reports data on Saturday or Sunday.

A total of 945,445 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic in Minnesota, including approximately 11,000 re-infections. MDH notes on its website that its case counts do not include at-home test results.

MDH also reported 45 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19; three of those deaths occurred in October, 18 in November, and 24 in December.

Among the newly reported deaths is a person between the ages of 15 and 19 from Hennepin County, and two people in their mid-to-late 30s from Anoka County.

The department said a total of 9,699 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations also spiked in Tuesday's report, with total hospitalizations crossing the 1,600 mark for the first time since December 2020. MDH reported 1,621 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, with 335 of those patients receiving care in the ICU.

Also Tuesday, MDH said more than 8 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered statewide as of Sunday; that number includes more than 1.2 million Minnesotans who have received a third or booster dose.

The report also shows 70.5% of Minnesota's eligible population (age 5 or older) have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine thus far.

8:30 a.m.

The number of people hospitalized in intensive care in Minnesota has reached the highest level yet during the COVID pandemic.

Hospitals across the state are reporting a 98% occupancy rate in adult ICU beds when COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients are included. Nearly 350 people are receiving intensive care, according to data released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).