Live updates: New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are up in Minnesota

Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers, trends and developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Wednesday Sept. 23

11 a.m.

New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are up Wednesday following a dip Tuesday, according to numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

MDH reported 690 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and six deaths. This brings the cumulative case count to 92,100 and a total of 1,985 deaths. Of those deaths, 1,433 were in long-term care facilities.

There are now 303 patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus in Minnesota, which is up from 290 patients on Tuesday, and 148 of them are being treated in the ICU.

People between the ages of 20 and 24 make up Minnesota's largest grouping of COVID cases with 12,659 cases and a single death, followed by those 25 to 29 with 9,121 cases and three deaths. The age group between 15 and 19 accounts for 8,737 cases and zero deaths.

The largest number of deaths involve people between the ages of 85 and 89. That demographic has recorded 338 deaths in just 1,236 cases.

Hennepin County has the most coronavirus activity in the state with 26,264 cases and 926 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 10,635 cases and 318 fatalities. Dakota Country reports 7,280 cases and 125 deaths since the pandemic began.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

New cases drop to 513, deaths and hospitalizations up

MSHSL moves football, volleyball back to fall

MDH doing free testing in Grand Rapids, Pine City and Waseca starting Sept. 21



Five more counties show case rates high enough for 'full distance learning' recommendation

New cases of COVID-19 are down, but both deaths and hospitalizations jumped, according to numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Tuesday.

Ten Minnesotans died of coronavirus in the most recent 24-hour reporting period, pushing total fatalities in the state to 1,979 since the onset of the pandemic. Of those deaths 1,430, or 72% of them, occurred in assisted living or long-term care settings.

MDH reported 513 new cases of the virus, pushing to 91,422 the number of state residents who have tested positive. Those new cases are based on the results of 9,415 tests performed in private labs and reported in the past day, a relatively low volume.

Currently there are 290 people being treated for coronavirus in Minnesota hospitals, 136 of them with symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU. Health officials say 82,833 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have now recovered enough to no longer require isolation.

People between the ages of 20 and 24 make up Minnesota's largest grouping of COVID cases with 12,569 cases and a single death, followed by those 25 to 29 with 9,046 cases and three deaths. The age group between 15 and 19 accounts for 8,676 cases and zero deaths.

The largest number of deaths involve people between the ages of 85 and 89. That demographic has recorded 337 deaths in just 1,228 cases, meaning 27% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have perished from it.

Hennepin County has the most coronavirus activity in the state with 26,147 cases and 923 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 10,595 cases and 318 fatalities. Dakota Country reports 7,250 cases and 125 deaths since the pandemic began.