Live updates: COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state continue to decline

Here are the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Wednesday, July 1

Numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health show a continuing downward trend in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, and a return to single-day deaths in the single digits.

Health officials say 426 Minnesotans tested positive for the coronavirus over the past 24-hour collection period, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 36,716 since the onset of the pandemic. Private labs processed an additional 11,886 tests, bringing the total to 617,107.

Four Minnesotans died from COVID-19 in the last day, which puts the total fatalities at 1,445. Of those deaths 1,135, or 78%, occurred in long-term or assisted living care facilities.

Hospitalizations continue on their downward trend with 260 people currently requiring in-patient treatment. Of those patients, 125 have symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU.

MDH says 31,947 people who at one time tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

People between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the largest group of confirmed cases with 7,821 testing positive. Health officials have referred to this group as the most social in Minnesota, and have urged them to take precautions when going out to bars and gathering spots. Those between 30 and 39 account for 7,201 cases. People between 80 and 89 make up just 1,564 cases, but 493 of the state's total fatalities.

Tuesday, June 30



Minnesota hits capacity to test 20,000 per day for COVID-19

COVID-19 deaths hit double digits for first time in over a week

Hospitalizations due to coronavirus lowest in two months

11 a.m.

New numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflect the trend of fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations, and a return to single-day deaths in the single digits.

Health officials say 444 Minnesotans tested positive for the coronavirus over the past 24-hour collection period, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 36,303 since the onset of the pandemic. Private labs processed an additional 12,705 tests, bringing the total to 605,316.

In the past day 6 Minnesotans died from complications of COVID-19, pushing fatalities to 1,441. Of those deaths 1,131, or 78%, occurred in long-term or assisted living care facilities.

Hospitalizations continue on their downward trend with 270 people currently requiring in-patient treatment. Of those patients, 136 have symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU.

MDH says 31,601 people who at one time tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

People between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the largest group of confirmed cases with 7,675 testing positive. Health officials have referred to this group as the most social in Minnesota, and have urged them to take precautions when going out to bars and gathering spots. Those between 30 and 39 account for 7,145 cases. People between 80 and 89 make up just 1,559 cases, but 492 of the state's total fatalities.