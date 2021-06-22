Live updates: New COVID-19 cases in Minnesota lowest since April 2020

Minnesota and the U.S. continue their push to hit a major COVID-19 vaccine milestone by Independence Day.

MINNESOTA, USA — Tuesday, June 22

New COVID-19 cases in Minnesota lowest since April 2020

U.S. reaches 300 million vaccine shots administered in 150 days

Biden, Walz continue to push for 70% vaccine milestone by July 4

U of M begins study on COVID vaccines for the immunocompromised

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 80 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and one additional death.

Tuesday's new case total of 80 is the lowest since April 4, 2020. It's one of three days in June with case totals under 100. New deaths have remained in the single digits for 11 consecutive days.

The most recent numbers align with Minnesota's current COVID-19 trends as vaccine progress continues.

Hospitalizations remained steady since Monday's numbers. MDH said a total of 114 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota hospitals. Of that group, 32 are in the ICU.

Minnesota's percentage of partially vaccinated has been going up by small margins. As of Sunday, the latest data available, 3,029,339 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 2,830,857 have gotten the full series and are considered fully vaccinated.

That means 66.4% of Minnesotans 16 and up have gotten at least one dose. Only slightly fewer are fully vaccinated -- 62.5%.

Gov. Tim Walz has aimed to meet President Joe Biden's goal (70% of that population partially vaccinated by July 4) but both Minnesota and the U.S. may fall short.

Biden, meanwhile, has marked the milestone of 300 million shots administered in 150 days since he took office. Right now 65% of adults have received at least one shot across the country. However, the pace of new vaccinations in the U.S. has dropped significantly, from its high of nearly 2 million per day about two months ago.

The University of Minnesota Medical School announced on Monday that it will begin a study on immune response to the COVID-19 vaccine among the immunocompromised. Researchers are seeking volunteers for the two-year study. Minneapolis is one of four locations across the country participating in the national study.

Monday, June 21

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 100 new COVID cases on Monday, and four deaths from the virus across the state.

The new numbers for the past 24 hours are on trend with recent weeks, showing relatively low case numbers and deaths as vaccine progress goes up in Minnesota. Monday's report marks just over two weeks with new cases under 200, and 10 days with deaths in the single digits.

As of Saturday, the latest data available, 3,028,086 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 2,828,850 have gotten the full series and are considered fully vaccinated.