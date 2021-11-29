Live updates: More than 4,500 new COVID cases, 44 deaths reported after holiday backlog

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and increased vaccination and testing across the state.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, Nov. 29

Biden urging Americans to get vaccines, boosters, calls omicron variant "cause for concern" but not cause for panic

U.S. travel restrictions on south African countries go into effect due to omicron varian t

WHO: Could take time to get "full picture" on omicron variant

Burnsville-Eagan-Savage schools in distance learning through Dec. 3 as cases spike

MDH, M Health Fairview increase monoclonal antibody treatment appointments



Minnesota is getting closer to 900,000 total cases of COVID-19, with thousands of new infections reported Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) did not update case data on Nov. 25 because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Monday's numbers include newly reported cases from 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 to 4 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 26.

MDH reported 4,511 new COVID cases Monday, bringing the total to 899,739 since the start of the pandemic.

Another 44 deaths linked to COVID-19 were also reported Monday. One of those deaths was a person between the ages of 35 and 39 in Pine County, and another seven deaths occurred among people in their 50s.

Twenty-nine deaths were reported in a private residence, 14 happened in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and one death was reported in a residential behavioral health facility. The total number of deaths in Minnesota is now at 9,382.

Hospitalizations from COVID remain high, with 1,467 across the state being treated on an inpatient basis as of Friday. Of those patients 340 require treatment in the ICU.

Intensive care capacity remains tight around the state, with two staffed adult ICU beds available in northeastern Minnesota, just one in west central Minnesota and seven in the entire Twin Cities metro system.

Staffed pediatric ICU beds are seeing similar challenges. Across the state, MDH reports there are only seven available: one in northeast Minnesota, zero in central Minnesota, three in the metro and two in the southeast region.

The department of health says 7,728,861 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered throughout Minnesota. Of those, 932,115 were third doses or boosters.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 23, 3,631,472 people ages 5 and older have received at least one dose of their COVID vaccine, 69.7% of those eligible for a vaccine. The number of people in that age group that have completed a vaccine is 3,346,984, or 64.2% of the eligible population.

Among children 5-11 years old, 106,657 have received at least one dose of their vaccine. Of those children, 190 have completed their vaccine series.

Friday, Nov. 26

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is reporting more than 4,000 new COVID cases and in excess of 50 deaths as the virus continues to impact communities across the state.

No numbers were reported on Thanksgiving (Thursday) so data released Friday reflects reports between 4 a.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.

MDH says 4,131 new infections were reported, bringing total cases in the state to 895, 229 since the onset of the pandemic. The new cases are based on results from 54,440 tests (40,278 PCR, 14,162 antigen) processed in private and state labs.

Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen/quick test is considered a probable case.

The case positivity rate has risen to 11% as of Nov. 17, the most recent calculation available. State health officials begin to worry when the positivity percentage rises above 5%.

Another 56 people have lost their lives to the virus, bringing Minnesota's total fatalities to 9,338. Among those deaths are two people in their 30s from Carlton and Dakota Counties, and one in their mid-to-late 40s from Ramsey County.

MDH says 4,913 of Minnesota's COVID deaths (53%) are associated with long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Hospitalizations from COVID remain high, with 1,462 across the state being treated on an inpatient basis as of Wednesday. Of those patients 330 require treatment in the ICU. Bed availability remains extremely tight, with zero ICU beds available in northeastern Minnesota, just one in northwestern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro, and three in central Minnesota.

The number of children between the ages of 5 and 11 getting vaccinated continues to push Minnesota's percentages upward. As of Tuesday 106,657 kids in that age group had received at least one shot, 21% of those eligible. Overall, 3,631,472 of those age 5 and up had been vaccinated at least once (65.3%) with 3,346,984 of those having completed their series to be considered fully vaccinated (60.2%).