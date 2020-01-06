Live: Minnesota health officials give COVID-19 update

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, June 1
11 a.m.
New numbers reported Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) show the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has surpassed the 25,000 threshold.
MDH says 316 more people tested positive over the past 24-hour reporting period, bringing to 25,208 the number of those diagnosed with the coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic. Only 6,073 tests were processed in the past day, partly due to the fact that state laboratories in St. Paul are closed and not accepting samples due to unrest following the death of George Floyd.
Ten more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state total to 1,050.
Currently, 549 people are hospitalized with the virus, 253 of them with symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU. Since the pandemic hit Minnesota, 3,086 people have required hospitalization.
The number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus who have now recovered enough to no longer require isolation has increased to 19,441.
Sunday, May 31
11:15 a.m.
Officials with the Minnesota Department Health announced on Sunday that the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Minnesota has risen to 24,850, up 664 from Saturday.
The MDH says 14 more people also died, bringing the death total to 1,040.
Minnesota hospitals are currently treating 555 patients for complications from the coronavirus, which is a decrease of 34 people from the numbers reported yesterday.
The total number of people who no longer require isolation, since the pandemic began, is 18,695. That's an increase of 831 patients since Saturday.
Health officials say 257 patients are in intensive care, which is six fewer than yesterday.
The total number of tests processed by private or state labs has reached 249,519.
