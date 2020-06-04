Live updates: Gov. Walz and state officials update COVID-19 battle

Here are the latest updates on the fight to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Monday, April 6

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 51 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 986.

One additional death was announced Monday, for a total of 30 deaths in the state.

MDH says 115 people are hospitalized and 57 are in the ICU. That's up from 106 hospitalized and 48 patients in intensive care on Sunday. Two hundred and twenty-three people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began.

Of the nearly 1,000 people who have had cases confirmed in Minnesota, 470 no longer need to be isolated as of Monday.

More than 28,000 people in Minnesota have been tested for COVID-19, with 8,876 of those in the MDH Public Health Lab and 19,252 in external laboratories.

The median age of all cases is 50, and the median age of people who have died is 86. The youngest person to test positive was 4 months old, and the oldest was 104 years old.

Community transmission is now considered the likely cause of 34% of cases. The second most likely cause is known exposure to a case, at 24%.

Hennepin County has now had 280 known cases, and 14 deaths. Olmsted and Ramsey Counties have had 96 cases, and two and three deaths, respectively. Dakota County has had 67 cases and two deaths, and Washington County 65 cases and one death. A full county-by-county list is available on the MDH website.

Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan launch Discrimination Help Line

Amid rising reports of discrimination against Minnesota's Asian American community, Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan on Monday launched a Discrimination Helpline to protect the civil rights of victims during the COVID-19 pandemic. The toll-free helpline, which is at 1-833-454-0148, will allow those who experience or witness bias and discrimination to report incidents to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The helpline is staffed Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Minnesotans are resilient people who support their neighbors when the going gets tough,” said Walz. “As Asian Americans in Minnesota report heightened cases of discrimination amid COVID-19, my message is clear: Viruses don’t discriminate, and neither do we.”

“There’s a distinct pattern in our nation’s history of increased discrimination during uncertain and trying times, of needing someone to blame,” said Lt. Governor Flanagan. “This is unacceptable and, as Minnesotans, we must work to break this cycle.”

Minnesotans can either call the hotline, or complete and submit this online form. Translation/interpretation services are available.

Sunday, April 5

2 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 2,267 total positive cases of coronavirus as of Sunday, April 5, up from 2,112 on Saturday. The number of Wisconsin residents who have died from COVID-19 is at 68, up from 56 on Saturday.

Health officials say 624 people are hospitalized.

A more detailed breakdown of cases by county can be found on the DHS website.



11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports 70 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the state, with five additional deaths.

Health officials say the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now at 935.

Officials say five more patients have died, bringing the state's total to 29 deaths.

MDH provided these details about the five deaths:

An 87-year-old resident of Olmsted County

A 90-year-old resident of Washington County

An 83-year-old resident of Dakota County

An 88-year-old resident of Hennepin County

A 67-year-old resident of Hennepin County

"We can never forget that these numbers are in fact beloved family members, friends and neighbors who are mourned," Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said in Sunday's news release. "We express our condolences and our commitment to continuing the work of protecting Minnesotans the best we can. It is very important for all Minnesotans to do their part in that effort by following social distancing guidelines and other public health recommendations."

According to the Sunday news release, MDH "is not scheduling a formal media briefing call for Sunday."

Four-hundred and fifty-one patients no longer need to be isolated, meanwhile, 202 cases required hospitalization. Currently, 106 patients are being hospitalized and 48 patients are in intensive care, according to the release.

Health officials say the counties of residence of the 70 new cases are as follows: Hennepin (15); Ramsey (12), Washington (8), Dakota (7), Olmsted (7), Goodhue (2), St. Louis (2), Beltrami (1), Blue Earth (1), Crow Wing (1), Fillmore (1), Houston (1), Isanti (1), Pipestone (1), Scott (1), Sherburne (1), Watonwan (1), Winona (1), and Wright (1).

Officials say county of residence data was not immediately available for five cases.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.