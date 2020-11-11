Live updates: Gov. Walz announces new single-day record in COVID deaths

Here are the latest case numbers and trends in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Walz reveals single-day record in MN COVID deaths

New restrictions include early bar closing times, limits on events

Saliva testing site opens in Minneapolis Convention Center

Wednesday, Nov. 11

One day after announcing new restrictions on bars, weddings, funerals and private gatherings, Gov. Tim Walz is reporting a new single-day high in deaths with 56 Minnesotans perishing due to the virus.

In an interview with KARE 11's news partner Minnesota Public Radio, Walz also said Wednesday's new Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) numbers will reveal a positivity rate of more than 20%, four times the rate of 5% that state health officials cite as a number they don't want to rise above.

"This is just inevitable if we don't change our behavior and take some mitigation efforts, this will continue to spike," Gov. Walz told MPR's Kathy Wurzer.

MDH will release Wednesday's COVID-19 case numbers at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

2 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz is enacting new dial-back measures aimed at social gatherings as COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to break records across Minnesota.

Walz spoke to the public in a Tuesday afternoon press conference, saying, "We are in the midst of a significant surge in coronavirus cases. I wish I could tell you that this is unexpected, but it’s not."

"We've turned our dials," the governor said. "We're going to have to turn them back a little again today."

The new restrictions being put in place include:

Social gatherings

Limit of 10 people for indoor and outdoor gatherings

Three households or less, including the host

Effective at 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13

"We need to move now," Walz said. "This is happening incredibly quickly."

Receptions including weddings and funerals

Phased approach to attendance limits 50-person limit on Nov. 27 25-person limit on Dec. 11

The events cannot take place between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

No change to the actual wedding, funeral or similar planned ceremony - only the connected reception or celebration

Bars and restaurants

50% capacity, no more than 150 people total

Counter closed for seating and service, unless counter-only service establishment

Patrons must be seated at tables

No bar games that require standing

No service 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Goes into effect Friday, Nov. 13, at 10 p.m.

11 a.m.

Numbers released Tuesday by state health officials reflect another surge in COVID-19 case numbers, with a jump of nearly 1,000 over Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 4,906 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, based on the results of 34,044 tests (33,981 PCR and 63 Antigen) processed in private and state labs. Positive PCR tests are defined as confirmed cases, while positive Antigen tests are categorized as probable cases.

The total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began now sits at 189,681.

An additional 23 people have died from COVID-19, bringing fatalities to 2,698. Of those deaths 1,860, or 69% of them, are tied to assisted living or long-term care settings.

Total hospitalizations for the virus have risen to 11,933, with 2,996 of those patients needing care in the ICU. Currently, 1,224 people are reported hospitalized, with 249 requiring ICU beds.

MDH says 153,347 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered sufficiently, and no longer need isolation.

People between the ages of 20 and 24 make up the largest grouping of Minnesota's COVID cases by a significant margin, with 22,472 and one death. Those 25 to 29 account for 18,219 cases and three deaths, while those 30 to 34 number 16,532 cases and nine deaths. These three age categories make up the group that health officials are most worried about, saying that they are social, mostly healthy and may not realize that are carrying the virus. Sources say Governor Walz will announce at 2 p.m. Tuesday that he is moving bar closing time to 10 p.m., and temporarily banning bar service, pool and darts in an effort to slow community spread.

The largest group of deaths involves those 85 to 89, with 494 fatalities in just 2,468 confirmed cases.

Hennepin County continues to report the most COVID activity with 44,547 cases and 1,025 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 18,649 cases and 413 deaths. Dakota County reports 13,322 cases and 150 deaths.