Live updates: Gov. Walz to make announcement on COVID-19 testing in Minnesota

Here are the latest developments on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Wednesday, April 22

2 p.m.

Governor Tim Walz changed plans Wednesday, opting to join a press briefing he was going to sit out in order to make an announcement on developments with COVID-19 testing in Minnesota.

While the governor's staff did not release details of the announcement itself, they did confirm that Mr. Walz will be joined at the briefing by officials from the Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota (U of M) and other Minnesota health system leaders.

Researchers at the U of M recently asked the legislature for $20 million in funding so they could conduct around 20,000 coronavirus tests around the state each day, 10,000 for virus detection and 10,000 antibody tests.

KARE 11 will carry the briefing live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and here on kare11.com.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota of Department of Health (MDH) is reporting 19 new deaths associated with COVID-19 Wednesday, making it the single deadliest day in the state since the start of the pandemic.

That brings the total number of fatalities since late January to 179, up from the 160 reported on Tuesday. The number of cases testing positive has increased to 2,721, up 154 from a day earlier. Total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic are now up to 660, with 240 patients currently in hospitals across Minnesota. One hundred-seven of those cases are being treated in the ICU.

Hennepin County has recorded the most cases with 1,073, followed by Ramsey with 219 and Olmsted with 204. Fifty-one percent of those testing positive are female. Those between the ages of 45 and 64

Health officials say the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus continues to increase as well. As of Wednesday, 1,317 people who at one time tested positive for the virus no longer require isolation.

The number of confirmed cases in Nobles County in southwestern Minnesota, which includes the city of Worthington, rose to 126. That's an increase of 25 cases from Tuesday, and the county has now confirmed its first death. Authorities are tracking a cluster of cases associated with the JBS USA pork plant, which has been shut down indefinitely.

Tuesday, April 21

7:15 p.m.

Hormel Foods and Jennie-O confirms there have been positive cases of COVID-19 diagnosed among employees at its Jennie-O plant in Willmar.

"As team members are impacted by COVID-19, we are doing what’s right and that includes quarantining and ensuring all close contacts are identified and also quarantined, as well as transparent communication with our team members, including translating communications into multiple languages. All impacted team members continue to receive 100 percent of pay and benefits while they are away from work," Hormel and Jennie-O said in a statement. "We will also be transparent and report any possible closures of facilities due to deep cleaning or staffing issues that may be caused by COVID-19. We are not reporting individual cases as we have found that the situations in our communities are changing daily."

Jennie-O said production facilities are continuing to operate "with minimal disruption to our supply chain."

"The company’s team of inspired people is working to ensure a consistent and steady food supply during this crisis," the statement read.

Jennie-O did not reveal the exactt number of cases at the Willmar plant. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) listed 3 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kandiyohi County as of April 21.

The reports of coronavirus cases involving Jennie-O workers follows reports of several confirmed COVID-19 cases at a JBS pork processing plant in Worthington, Minn., which closed operations this week.

5 p.m.

The Minneapolis Fire Department has confirmed one of its firefighters recently tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release from MFD, the Minnesota Department of Health reviewed the timeline of the firefighter's contacts, and determined there was no need for additional action.

Minneapolis Fire officials said even before this diagnosis, the department was already taking steps to reduce exposure to firefighters and the public, including mandating use of personal protective equipment, social distancing at fire stations, and cleaning fire stations twice a day or more.

2 p.m.

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says there have been 17 new deaths. Fourteen were residents of long term care facilities.

MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said they have been having daily calls with long term care facilities to keep them updated with new guidance. The most recent call was attended by 1,500 facilities.

According to MDH officials, 113 of the 160 total deaths are associated with long term care.

When MDH is notified of a case in a long term care facility, officials conduct contact tracing and make recommendations for isolation, quarantine and/or work exclusion.

Everyone is recommended to wear masks, not just people in long term care facilities, Ehresmann said.

There is a team dedicated to helping long term care facilities, Michelle Larson MDH Director of Health Regulation said.

Michelle Larson, MDH Director of Health Regulation, said there is a team dedicated to helping long term care facilities.Larson said she is working on behalf of long term care facilities from within the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC).

A phone line is being created specifically for long term care facilities that will be available at 24/7.

Malcolm said increasing testing capacity is a challenge they are working on.