Live updates: MDH numbers reflect increase in hospitalizations, ICU treatment

Here are the latest developments on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn — Monday, May 4

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 increase

An estimated 30,000 Minnesotans return to work

Many retailers allowed to reopen, curbside service only

11 a.m.

New numbers released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflect an overall uptick in hospitalizations for those dealing with the impacts of COVID-19.

MDH says 396 people are in the hospital currently, with 166 of them being treated in the ICU. Those numbers reflect comments from Gov. Tim Walz and top state health officials who believe that Minnesota is climbing the curve when it comes to the coronavirus.

In terms of testing, 3,309 tests came back in the past day, with 571 of those postive. That brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Minnesota to 7,234 since the pandemic began. In all, 85,941 tests have been processed by state and private labs.

MDH says 9 people died of complications from the disease, bring the total of fatalities to 428 since the department began compiling statistics in late January. The department says 345 of those deaths occurred in long-term care of assisted living facilities. Those age 70 and older account for 82% of Minnesota's COVID-19 deaths. Those between the ages of 60 and 69 account for another 12%, leaving just 6% of the state's deaths in remaining age groups.

On the upside, MDH says 4,212 people who contracted the virus have recovered enough to no longer require isolation.

Sunday, May 3

MDH reports positive cases at 6,663 and deaths at 419

Wisconsin's Dept. of Health reports 7,964 with 339 deaths

2:30 p.m.

The Wisconsin's Department of Health Services (WDHS) has reported positive cases in the state have risen to 7,964.

Officials say 339 people have died from the coronavirus in the state.

The WDHS says 1,608 people have been hospitalized with the virus, which 20% of all positive cases.

Milwaukee County has the most cases at 3,244 followed by Brown County at 1,358.

Milwaukee County also accounts for the most deaths at 151, followed by Dane County at 22.

More data is available on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services's website.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said there was 435 new COVID-19 cases, which would bring the state's total to 6,663 cases. MDH reports another 24 COVID-19 deaths, for a new statewide total of 419.

A total of 1,159 COVID-19 cases have been hospitalized in Minnesota to date.

Currently, 373 people are hospitalized, which is 16 fewer people than yesterday.

There is 155 people in intensive care, which is 20 more people than Saturday.

Health officials say 3,015 people are off isolation which is 618 more people than yesterday.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state by far at 2,151. Nobles County has 940 cases and Stearns County has 589 cases.

At this point in the pandemic, approximately 82,632 Minnesotans have been tested by MDH or an outside lab.