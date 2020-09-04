Live updates: MDH reports 11 new deaths, 1,242 total coronavirus cases

Here are the latest updates on the fight to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Thursday, April 9

11 a.m.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has extended the state's Stay at Home order, insisting that the battle against COVID-19 is not over and numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) support that.

Health officials are reporting 11 new deaths from complications of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 50 since the pandemic began. That is the largest one-day surge in fatalities that MDH has reported.

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is now up to 1,242, an increase of 88 cases from Wednesday. MDH says 293 total patients have been hospitalized since they started tracking in late January, with 145 currently in hospitals. Sixty-three of those cases are serious enough to be in the ICU.

The majority of those who contracted the coronavirus have recovered, or are continuing to recover. MDH says 675 of them no longer require isolation.

Minnesotans have taken 32,294 tests for the COVID-19 virus, with 23,202 of those tests being processed in non-MDH labs.Statistics show the median age of all people testing positive is 51, with the youngest being 4 months and the oldest 104 years old. The median age of those dying from the coronavirus is 87, while the median of all patients requiring hospitalization for the virus is 64.

Wednesday, April 8

2:05 p.m.

Governor Tim Walz has announced that he will extend Minnesota's Stay at Home order until May 4.

The order was originally set to expire on April 10.

Bar and restaurant closures have also been extended to May 4.

The extension comes comes after federal guidance. Walz said he's been told by federal officials they are expected to produce millions of antibody tests by the beginning of May.

11:00 a.m.

Despite growing optimism over the impact of social distancing efforts across the state, new numbers released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) underline that the battle against COVID-19 is far from over.

Health officials report that five more Minnesotans have died from complications of the coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 39. The number of people who have tested postive for the virus is 1,154, up 85 cases from Tuesday.

Since MDH began compiling numbers Jan. 20, 271 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Currently 135 people are being treated in the hospital. Sixty-four of those patients in the ICU, the same number as Tuesday.

The numbers indicate that more Minnesotans continue to recover from the virus as well, with 632 no longer requiring isolation, up from the 549 reported Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus tests completed is 30,753, with just over 9,000 of those tests being performed in MDH state labs.

A breakdown of MDH statistics says the median age of all cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Minnesota is 51, with the median age of those dying from the virus at 86. Those hospitalized with coronavirus have a median age of 64.

Although experts have repeatedly said more men will contract COVID-19 than women, the percentages in Minnesota do not reflect that. Females make up 51% of those testing positive, with 49% male.

Tuesday, April 7

4:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump has approved Minnesota's request for a federal disaster declaration related to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a White House statement, "Federal funding is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Minnesota impacted by COVID-19."

The state can also request additional disaster designations in the future.

4 p.m.

Minnesota's coronavirus infection count surpassed 1,000 Tuesday, as lawmakers paid tribute to first responders and health care workers on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus by passing legislation to ensure they all qualify for workers compensation if they catch it.