Live updates: MDH reports 112 new cases, 6 additional deaths

The latest data reflecting Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, July 2

Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota 70% of the population 18 and older in Minnesota is vaccinated, including numbers from federal sources

MDH reports 112 new cases, six more deaths

Walz signs COVID-19 Recovery Budget and ends emergency powers

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The total number of COVID infections reported in Minnesota now sits at 605,549.

MDH says six more deaths were reported Friday, bringing the total number of fatalities since the pandemic began to 7,605.

According to the state's vaccine data, 3,065,364 people 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, or 67.1% of that population. However, MDH said that data does not include vaccines by federal sources, such as VA hospitals and others.

According to Governor Tim Walz, with those numbers included, Minnesota reached President Biden's goal of having 70% of the population over 18 vaccinated on Thursday.

MDH numbers show that 2,903,413 people 16 and older are fully vaccinated, or 63.9%.

Thursday, July 1

New COVID-19 cases were slightly elevated Thursday, with 102 new cases reported by the Minnesota Department of Health. The total number of COVID infections reported in Minnesota now sits at 605,448.

After recording zero new deaths on Tuesday and seven more on Wednesday, MDH says five more deaths reported Thursday bring the total to 7,599 fatalities since the pandemic began.

According to the state's vaccine data, 3,061,507 people 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, or 67% of that population. However, MDH said that data does not include vaccines by federal sources, such as VA hospitals and others.

Based on the MDH vaccine dashboard, that number falls just short of Governor Tim Walz's goal of having 70% of Minnesotans with at least one vaccine shot by July 1. However, when speaking about the state's COVID-19 Recovery Budget Wednesday, he predicted that the state would hit its goal sometime this week.